LIVE UPDATES: Rush Limbaugh dead at 70

Conservative talk radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 70, his wife Kathryn announced.

Limbaugh had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

Kathryn Limbaugh eulogized him as "an extraordinary man. A gentle giant. Brilliant, quick-witted, genuinely kind, extremely generous, passionate, courageous, and the hardest-working person I know."

FAST FACTS Limbaugh was born in Cape Girardeau, Mo., on Jan. 12, 1951.



"The Rush Limbaugh Show" debuted on Aug. 1, 1988 on a handful of AM radio stations across the country.



Up to 27 million people tuned in to his nationally syndicated radio show on a weekly basis.

"Rush will forever be the greatest of all time," she said on his show Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump remembered Limbaugh as a "legend" who "loved this country so much," in a Fox News interview.

