Cassie finds happiness with husband Alex Fine after years of alleged abuse by Diddy

Seeing Cassie Ventura's life shows how far she’s come since her alleged abuse at the hands of her ex, Sean "Diddy" Combs, years ago.

The singer and actress, known professionally as Cassie, took the stand this week while eight months pregnant with her third child with husband Alex Fine, who was in court supporting her.

The 38-year-old began testifying for the prosecution Monday, telling the story of years of alleged physical and sexual abuse, including "freak offs," which were hours-long sex parties that involved drugs and sex workers.

She also alleged Diddy raped her in 2018 after she tried to leave him after their 11-year relationship.

They first started dating in 2007 after he signed her to his Bad Boy Records label.

In November 2023, Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy, alleging rape and abuse. The 55-year-old rapper settled the suit a day later, but more lawsuits from more accusers soon followed.

Diddy’s homes were raided last year as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation, and he was arrested in September and charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

A year ago, CNN released surveillance video that showed Diddy beating Cassie up in a hallway of a Los Angeles hotel in 2016. The video was played for the jurors this week.

After finally ending their relationship, Cassie moved on to a happier relationship with her husband, Fine.

Cassie moves on with Alex Fine

In 2019, after putting her relationship with Diddy behind her, Cassie married personal trainer Alex Fine, 32.

The couple share two daughters, Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 4.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2018, months after her breakup with Diddy. That same year, she and Fine announced Cassie was pregnant with their first child.

After surveillance video of Diddy beating Cassie at a hotel in 2016 surfaced, Fine supported his wife, writing in part on Instagram, "Men who hit women aren’t men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren’t men … To all the survivors, your stories are real, and people believe you."

Cassie often professes her love for her husband on social media, writing for his birthday this March, "There aren’t words to describe how grateful I am that I get to do this life with you! The laughter and pure joy that I get to experience with you is beyond any of my dreams and manifestations. You’ve taken care of me and my heart like no other, you’re hands down the best girl dad and I’m SO excited to see you now become a father to OUR SON!"

Last year, for Father’s Day, she shared a video of him with their girls in a stroller, writing, "There is just no one like you. I love you."

Cassie shares wholesome life with Fine, two children on social media

Cassie, pregnant with Fines’ third child, announced she was pregnant with their first just months after the couple began dating.

Their oldest daughter Frankie, 5, was born in December 2019, and their second daughter Sunny, 4, arrived in March 2021.

Cassie regularly shares photos and videos of her wholesome life with Fine and their daughters, including at the playground, toy stores, ice skating, going to the beach and doing puzzles together.

"Sitting here thinking about how 3 years ago to the moment, the evening of December 6th, I was kissing your sweet face for the very first time. I remember it so vividly. It was yesterday and it wasn’t. Now I don’t understand time at all," Cassie wrote on Instagram on Frankie’s third birthday in 2022.



"Frankie Stone, there are no words to describe the love that I have for you. It’s out of this universe! You’ve made our lives so full & beautiful and you make Mommy’s heart SO happy! I’m just thankful that you’re mine! Happy 3rd Birthday to my Frankie Pie! I love you forever and ever and ever and always."

In March 2023, she posted a picture of her daughter hugging, writing, "Nonstop laughter and so much love."

On Sunny's third birthday, Fine wrote an Instagram tribute to her, calling her a "fearless, funny, smart, kind, and an absolute wild card."

"She is not only Frankie’s little best friend but Cassie and I as well," he added. "She has been the tough baby that wears dresses, loves the spice girls and Wednesday adams, sings and dances at all times, and frequently asks Uber drivers why their car smells like a diaper. Every time I wake up and see Sunny, Franks, Cass I always am thankful. Happy Iverson year Sunny cinco!"

Cassie files lawsuit against Diddy

In November 2023, Cassie filed her lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of years of abuse. Diddy settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed amount just one day later. Cassie revealed in court this week that the settlement was $20 million.

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," Cassie said in a statement at the time. "I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."

Cassie’s lawsuit spurred other alleged victims to file their own lawsuits accusing the 55-year-old rapper of abuse.

Cassie testifies against Diddy as Fine supports her in courtroom

Cassie began testifying against Diddy as a witness for the prosecution this week in his sex trafficking trial, recounting his alleged abuse to the jury.

All the while, Fine silently supported his pregnant wife by sitting in the courtroom.

Fine has also been supporting his wife on social media for years. On her 37th birthday in August 2023, he called her "the best mama, wife [and] best friend. The most beautiful, nice, funny, and caring person. Can’t wait to spend the rest of our birthdays together."

Last year on Valentine’s Day, he wrote a tribute to Cassie and their two daughters.

"My three valentines are so beautiful, funny, smart, weird, and kind," he wrote on Instagram. "Each one of my valentines are so different but the same in the way they love, smile, and hug. Thanks cass for being my valentine and being able to create another perfect 2 valentines for rest of my time."