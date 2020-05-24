Carrie Underwood shows off toned abs in sunny bikini pic: 'Is it summer yet?'

Carrie Underwood is ready for summer to arrive.

The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to express her excitement for the coming summer season, giving fans a peek at her toned tummy.

For the photo, Underwood donned a floppy sun hat and a two-piece bikini. The swimsuit had a black top with pink, green and yellow floral decor while the bottom was simply bright pink.

To complete the ensemble, a smile stretched across the country crooner's face.

"Is it summer yet?" Underwood wrote in the caption.

She added a yellow sun emoji and the hashtags "#PoolReady" and "#ChooseYou."

Fans were left stunned, many commenting on how beautiful she looked in the picture.

"Love how happy you look!" one follower wrote. "You’re beautiful both inside and out."

"You look amazing!" another wrote.

A third wrote simply, "Holy smokes," followed by a pair of flame emojis.

Underwood recently gave fans a glimpse into her fitness routine, sharing a few photos from the gym on Instagram last month.

In both pictures, a smiling Underwood showed off clothes from her athletic line, CALIA by Carrie.

"#BelieveInYourself #MondayMotivation #ChooseYou," the post's caption read.