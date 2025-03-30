Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd credits mom, grandma Debbie Reynolds for comedy skills

Billie Lourd’s acting skills run in the family, and she’s proud of it.

Lourd, daughter of the late Carrie Fisher and granddaughter of the late Debbie Reynolds, stars in the new Hulu comedy series, "Mid-Century Modern," and spoke about her famous family at the show’s premiere last week.

"I’d say definitely the comedy is in the genetics. They were better at it than me," Lourd told People Magazine at the DGA Theater Complex last Tuesday.

She continued, "I can do a fair bit of tap dancing, not as good as... young Debbie Reynolds, but that’s also in the genes, although my mom kind of sucked at tap dancing."

'STAR WARS' ICON CARRIE FISHER HONORED BY DAUGHTER BILLIE LOURD 5 YEARS AFTER DEATH: 'I MISS YOU MOMBY'

But Lourd isn’t looking to be a copy of her famous mom and grandma.

"I'm a very distinct personality, definitely different from both of them," she said. "Well, it's something you learn through generations. I think I've learned to balance my life and my work in a different way than they were able to do, and that was also a product of the times."

"I’d say definitely the comedy is in the genetics." — Billie Lourd

Fisher and Reynolds passed away a day apart from each other in December 2016.

The "Star Wars" actress died on Dec. 27 after suffering a medical emergency days earlier aboard a flight from London. Reynolds, 84, the Oscar-nominated star of iconic films like "Singin' in the Rain" died the following day after being briefly hospitalized.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lourd, Fisher’s only child, from her relationship with Hollywood agent Bryan Lourd, has regularly honored her mother and grandmother on social media and in her personal life.

During her 2022 wedding to Austen Rydell, Lourd honored Fisher with jewelry, wearing her mom’s favorite ring, a blue fire opal, as well as a ring her mother had given to one of her best friends, according to Vogue.

Additionally, Lourd's after-party Rodarte look was "inspired" by her "glam-ma Debbie Reynolds’s iconic dance outfits that she used to wear in all of her shows and is probably the most fun party outfit of all time," Lourd told the outlet.

Lourd is now a mother of two, to son Kingston, 4, and daughter, Jackson, 2, and "definitely" sees the family star power genes at work.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"But I don't want to put pressure on them to do anything [in show business]. But yeah, my kids are hysterical and cool and really good dancers and just awesome," Lourd told People.

She added, "We've all wanted someone to be a doctor in this family. Let's hope we get a doctor out of them. Whatever they want to do, I'll support."

The 32-year-old is happy for now just watching her children learn and grow.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My son just learned to ride a bike without training wheels, and he's 4 years old. And just watching him learn new things is the most magical, crazy thing. I didn't learn to ride a bike till I was 9 years old. I don't know, maybe blame my parents, maybe blame something, I don't know. But he is just so good at everything he tries to do and just watching him try new things and succeed at them and feeling proud of himself, is just such a beautiful thing," she told the outlet.