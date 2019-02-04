Carole Radziwill fires back at commenter who claims swimsuit bod photo is attention-seeking

Carole Radziwill slammed a troll who accused her of being attention-seeking on social media.

The 55-year-old “Real Housewives of New York” alum recently shared photos of herself wearing a white-hot one-piece swimsuit that enhanced her backside. The reality TV star was enjoying a beach getaway in Jamaica.

However, not everyone was feeling her look.

“Such a shame,” wrote one commenter. “Carol was not a media attention aholic when she started in RHONY. Now it’s pathetic. Wish she stayed intellectual Woman she first showed us.”

Radziwill immediately fired back.

“Take a sit,” the reality TV star snapped. “I had an Instagram account since 2011. Just like everyone ekse (sic). And no I wasn’t an attention ho on the show.”

The award-winning journalist and best-selling author left the Bravo series in 2018 after six seasons to concentrate on reporting. But first, she happily soaked up the sun in the middle of winter.

“Jamaica is so nice I posted it twice…or three times,” she wrote. “Spending the weekend at @skylarknegril. The hotel is on 7 mile white sand beach, one of my top five spots for a quick getaway. My weight training is paying off. Parasailing optional. @gigicbikinis #skylarknegril.”

Earlier this year, Radziwill credited her fit figure to ConBody, an intense “prison-style” boot camp that founder Coss Marte devised while incarcerated for four years on drug charges.

“From scrawny to strong in six months,” Radziwill shared on Instagram. “I’d say my body is back to 21 but it’s better than 21. If I can work out so can you.”

People magazine previously reported Radziwill began her journalism career as an intern for ABC News’ “20/20.” She would eventually work with Peter Jennings and produced segments on gun control, abortion and foreign policy.

The publication noted Radziwill spent weeks stationed in Iraq, where she covered the SUD missile attacks during the 1991 Gulf War, and in Kandahar, embedded with an infantry unite of the 101st Airborne Division during the war in Afghanistan.

Radziwill won three Emmys and a Peabody for her work.

In 1994, she married Anthony Radziwill, the only son of Prince Stanislas Radziwill and Caroline Lee Bouvier, the sister of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. According to People, Radziwill became close friends with John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Kennedy.

But despite her many accomplishments, Radziwill endured personal tragedy.

In 1999, Kennedy, his wife and his sister-in-law died in a plane crash off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard. Four weeks later, Anthony died in 1999 after a five-year battle with cancer at age 40.

Radziwill took to writing as a means to cope. In 2005, she published the best-selling memoir “What Remains.” In 2012, she joined the cast of “Real Housewives of New York City.” Then in 2014, she penned the novel “The Widow’s Guide to Sex & Dating.”

