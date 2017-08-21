'Real Housewives' star Carole Radziwill flashes the camera

Carole Radziwill is looking fabulous after 50.

The “Real Housewives of New York” star turned 54 on Sunday and boyfriend Adam Kenworthy, 32, shared photos on Instagram over the weekend of Radziwill flashing her breast in a teeny bikini for all to see.

“HBD @caroleradziwill 🎉#54” he captioned the picture, which featured a hot pink star over her breast to keep it Instagram-appropriate.



Radziwill and Kenworthy’s weekend jaunt comes on the heels of rumors that the couple had split, but a source told Page Six that the breakup chatter was a “complete over-exaggeration.”

“Like any couple, they have their ups and downs,” the insider told us.

The Bravolebrity had unfollowed Kenworthy on Instagram for a short while, but Radziwill has since followed her private chef beau again.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.