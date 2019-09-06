'Poseidon Adventure' actress Carol Lynley dead at 77

Veteran actress Carol Lynley who had a Hollywood career spanning five decades has died at the age of 77.

The star was perhaps best known for her role in 1972 disaster movie "The Poseidon Adventure."

She died at her home in Los Angeles on Tuesday, her family revealed.

Her daughter Jill Selsman told People she died “peacefully in her sleep."

TEXAS COUNTRY SINGER KYLIE RAE HARRIS, 30, KILLED IN CAR CRASH

She had recently suffered a heart attack, her friend and fellow actor Trent Dolan told Variety.

The actress began her career as a child model, appearing on the cover of Life magazine at the age of 15 before starring in Disney’s "The Light In The Forest."

She landed her breakout role in the 1958 Broadway play "Blue Denim" and its film adaptation, earning a Golden Globe nomination.

Lynley continued to star in a string of Hollywood flicks, including "Return To Peyton Place," "Under The Yum Yum Tree," "Bunny Lake Is Missing," "The Pleasure Seekers," and

"The Cardinal."

But she’s perhaps best known for her role in "The Poseidon Adventure," about passengers trying to escape an upturned ship.

She performed the Oscar-winning song "The Morning After" on-screen – although the vocals were dubbed.

She also appeared in a string of TV shows, including "Charlie’s Angels," "Kojak," "Hawaii Five-0," "The Love Boat," and "The Man From U.N.C.L.E."

And in 2006 she appeared in Sylvester Stallone’s 30-minute film "Vic."

STARS REACT TO DEATH OF VALERIE HARPER: 'SHE WAS INCREDIBLY COURAGEOUS'

Paying tribute to her mum, director Selsman said: “She had an easy approach to life and always took the good with the bad.

“She was a bon vivant. There really was no situation that couldn’t be improved or ignored because there really was so much fun to be had, why dwell on things you can’t change.

“Which is what I think she’s doing now.

“Clearly, you can’t change death, but if there is a world beyond, she’s dancing with her great friend Fred Astaire and enjoying her new life as much as she enjoyed her previous one.”

The story originally appeared in The Sun.