Carol Locatell, 'Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning’ actress, dead at 82

Carol Locatell, who played hilariously short-tempered and foul-mouthed neighbor Ethel Hubbard in 1985’s "Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning," has died. The actress was 82 years old.

Locatell’s longtime agent Peter Strain confirmed the news to Fox News Digital in a statement on Tuesday on behalf of her family.

"Carol Locatell passed away last week from cancer," Strain said. "She was a wonderfully versatile actress whose career spanned decades on Broadway and in feature films and television. She was surrounded by her husband of many years and close friends."

Although she was a favorite of horror fans for her role as Ethel, Locatell’s career went well beyond the horror industry.

She worked with Burt Reynolds in three films: "Paternity" and "Sharky’s Machine" in 1981, and "Best Friends" in 1982.

She was also a prolific actor on Broadway, starring in Neil Simon’s "Broadway Bound" in 1986, "The Shadow Box" in 1994 and "The Rose Tattoo" in 1995, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Locatell also had small parts in shows like "Grey's Anatomy," "Shameless" and Disney's "Sonny With a Chance."

Ron Sloan, who played Locatell’s son in "Friday the 13th," called her not just a "friend" but "family" in a Facebook post on Monday.

"I have shared more laughter with Carol, then you could ever imagine," Sloan wrote after announcing her passing. "Her interaction with her fans truly warmed my heart … We were not only great friends, but we were family. Those of us who are fortunate enough to be Actors in horror films, knows the meaning of the Horror Family.

"This is truly a life experience for me and I am so proud to have Carol Locatell share her private life with her husband, Greg, with my wife Lisa," he continued. "From laughter to tears, I was truly blessed to work with this wonderful, brilliant, actress / mom. Her sailor mouth will truly be missed at the next convention. Please say a prayer for her and her family. She truly did love her fans, and we truly had so much fun together meeting you."

In an interview with Horror 365 last year, Locatell said, "I took a look at [the sides] and I just had this hit of who Ethel was," she said of the audition process for the "Friday the 13th" role.

"And so I went in and did Ethel. They laughed and then sort of didn’t, and then they called me back three, four days later." She said three callbacks later, she had the part but still did not know it was a "Friday the 13th" movie because the movie "was in hiding."

"They didn’t want anyone to know it was a ‘Friday the 13th’ movie," she recalled, noting that the producers had told her the movie was titled "Repetition."

Sloan, who did the interview with Locatell, noted that they realized they were in a "Friday the 13th" movie when they were on set and an actor with a hockey mask walked by.

He said they were "fortunate" to have maintained their friendship through the decades since the movie.

"I’ll move out of the house one of these days, really, I will," he joked to Locatell.

Of playing Ethel, Locatell said, "The first time I got made up, I took one look at her as I’m looking at me and I thought, ‘OK, I know what I have to do. So I go outside, and I find a pile of dirt and I put dirt on me, dirty hands, and I thought, ‘This is perfect."