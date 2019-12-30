Alex Trebek has 'no plans to quit' 'Jeopardy' amid stage 4 pancreatic cancer battle: report

Alex Trebek is not letting his cancer get in the way of doing the job he loves.

According to People, the "Jeopardy" host does not plan on walking away from the game show arena anytime soon despite his ongoing battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"He has no plans to quit, and is absolutely not announcing his retirement," a co-worker of Trebek told the outlet.

'JEOPARDY!' HOST ALEX TREBEK RECORDS PANCREATIC CANCER PSA: 'I WISH I HAD KNOWN SOONER'

The news comes just days after the 79-year-old was spotted courtside at the Lakers-Clippers NBA game with his wife of 29 years, Jean Currivan Trebek.

"Jeopardy" fans on social media were ecstatic to see the longtime television host in good spirits.

“Great to see Alex Trebek at the Lakers vs Clippers game! A true icon. Thinking of you constantly sir, and sending all the positive vibes for your health 💛,” one user on Twitter wrote, sharing a shot of Trebek sitting courtside.

ALEX TREBEK WAS 'WRITHING IN PAIN' BETWEEN 'JEOPARDY!' TAPINGS BATTLING CANCER

“Good to see Alex Trebek court side 💗💗 #LACvsLAL,” another user wrote.

Trebek announced he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on YouTube in March.

"Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working," he said in the video. "And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trebek has undergone chemotherapy for treatment. His wife Jean explained in a November interview with SurvivorNet that her Religious Science practice – the combination of sound healing, meditation and Reiki – has helped the seasoned host stay positive.

“It comes from a place of love, because I want to uplift him … and when I keep my own self buoyed and enjoying my life, I can actually share that with him. He can look at me and have a sense of ‘life is beautiful; my wife is doing something good,” she told the outlet.