Cara Delevingne says she didn't think she was 'a prude' until attending a sex seminar

Cara Delevingne made some realizations about herself while filming "Planet Sex" and attending a "masturbation seminar."

The former Victoria's Secret model explained that she "didn't realize" she was "a prude" until she embarked on the personal journey.

"I went into the masturbation seminar thinking it was going to be a classroom and I’d have a notepad, and instead it was a pink, leather gym mat on the floor, with six people going, ‘Well, take your underwear off. This is the lube,’" Delevingne explained at the international TV market Mipcom, according to Variety.

"I didn’t realize I was a prude," she continued. "I think I’m a pretty hip, young, cool, down-with-anything kind of girl but I was like, ‘Sorry what? Sorry, no, absolutely not, I will not do that.’ But I kind of did everything I felt comfortable doing."

CARA DELEVINGNE CONFIRMS YEAR-LONG ROMANCE WITH ASHLEY BENSON

The supermodel explained that she never "had reservations" about her journey for the film "Planet Sex."

"I was more like, ‘What are we doing today?’ Because every day was completely different," Delevingne explained. "I’m used to being a chameleon but this was absurd. One day you’re going to get your blood taken while having an orgasm, the next day you’re going to a porn library. I was like, ‘Right, OK, screw my head back on.’"

Delevingne has been filming a docuseries for Hulu in which she explores her own sexuality.

CARA DELEVINGNE ANNOUNCES SHE IDENTIFIES AS PANSEXUAL: ‘I’M ATTRACTED TO THE PERSON'

"In each episode, Cara would explore one of those big questions [about sexuality], ask it at the top, go on a voyage of discovery through laboratories, different cultures, different individuals, her own mind and body and come out the other end with a conclusion," Fremantle U.K. boss Simon Andreae said, Variety reported.

Delevingne has been linked to female romantic partners, including "Pretty Little Liars" star Ashley Benson.

The British actress noted that she does identify as "100% queer," but didn't come to any new conclusions about her identity while filming the docuseries.

"If I can or have had the effect I have on only one person or a group of kids, I don’t think I’ve spoken about it enough. Yes, me showing my face with someone I was in love with who happened to be the same sex, was something, but that wasn’t really enough in the real road and real journey I’ve been on in my life – the hard times, good times, great times…I was upset at myself I hadn’t done it earlier," Delevingne said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 2020, Delevingne revealed she identifies as pansexual.

"I always will remain, I think, pansexual," Delevingne, referring to her being attracted to all gender identities. "However one defines themselves, whether it's 'they' or 'he' or 'she,' I fall in love with the person – and that's that. I'm attracted to the person."

Before that admission, Delevingne had mentioned that she was sexually fluid.

"I’ve always felt bad for anyone I’ve ever been in a relationship with," the "Carnival Row" star. "It’s very hard to maintain the normality in it. I think it’s why I tend to keep my private life a lot more private now, because that public thing can actually ruin a lot of things."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP