Cara Delevingne admits to getting drunk at 8 years old: 'Crazy age'

Cara Delevingne is opening up about her struggles.

The model turned actress has been sober for nearly two years, and in a new interview with the Sunday Times, she spoke at length about her health journey – including an admission that she once got drunk at only 8 years old.

The conversation began when reporter Vassi Chamberlain recalled meeting Delevingne for the first time at a wedding in 2001 – Chamberlain was a guest while Delevingne was a bridesmaid.

"You know I got drunk that day," she shared. "I was 8, what a crazy age to get drunk."

Just two years later, Delevingne began modeling with a photo shoot for Vogue Italia, and not too long after, she began partying in earnest.

Delevingne told Vogue last year, "I was happy as a kid for sure, but I think when I grew up, I looked back and realized, That’s not normal. And then as a teenager, it just all came plummeting down. That’s also when I started drinking and partying. There was this need to escape and change my reality as I was hit with just huge questions: What am I doing here? Who am I trying to be?"

Speaking now to the Times, the "Suicide Squad" actress explained, "I used to think drugs and alcohol helped me cope… but they didn’t, they kept me sad and super depressed. I feel like I’ve got my power back and I’m not being controlled by other things."

Delevingne hails from a famous London family – her father, Charles, is a property developer and the son of socialite Angela Delevingne. One of her sisters, Poppy, is an actress and a model in her own right, and her mother, Pandora, was a socialite.

Pandora has also been open about her issues with addiction.

"I do think the older I get, the more I see how similar me and my mother are," Delevingne explained. "She has managed to survive through so much. She’s whip smart. I think there are really beautiful things about my mother and really sad things too. It makes the whole situation complex."

The model also spoke about the March fire that burned down her Los Angeles home, and how differently she would have reacted if she hadn't been sober.

"It sucks, but everyone was safe and, like anything, if I’d not been sober I would still be reeling over that. It would still affect me really deeply," she said. "Of course it affected me, it’s super sad. It never won’t be. But I don’t use it as a tool to keep myself sad."

At the time, Delevingne was in London performing in a stage production of "Cabaret." There were people inside the home during the fire, one who suffered from smoke inhalation.

Her cats were inside the house as well, but they were rescued.