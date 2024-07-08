Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Cara Delevingne admits to getting drunk at 8 years old: 'Crazy age'

The former Victoria's Secret model has been sober for almost two years

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines July 8 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines July 8

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Cara Delevingne is opening up about her struggles.

The model turned actress has been sober for nearly two years, and in a new interview with the Sunday Times, she spoke at length about her health journey – including an admission that she once got drunk at only 8 years old.

The conversation began when reporter Vassi Chamberlain recalled meeting Delevingne for the first time at a wedding in 2001 – Chamberlain was a guest while Delevingne was a bridesmaid.

CARA DELEVINGNE'S LOS ANGELES HOUSE DESTROYED BY FIRE THAT SENT FIREFIGHTER TO HOSPITAL

A photo of Cara Delevingne arriving at the Burberry Winter 2024 show

Cara Delevingne says she got drunk at a wedding when she was just 8 years old. (Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)

"You know I got drunk that day," she shared. "I was 8, what a crazy age to get drunk."

Just two years later, Delevingne began modeling with a photo shoot for Vogue Italia, and not too long after, she began partying in earnest.

Delevingne told Vogue last year, "I was happy as a kid for sure, but I think when I grew up, I looked back and realized, That’s not normal. And then as a teenager, it just all came plummeting down. That’s also when I started drinking and partying. There was this need to escape and change my reality as I was hit with just huge questions: What am I doing here? Who am I trying to be?"

A photo of Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne is approaching two years of sobriety. (Getty Images)

Speaking now to the Times, the "Suicide Squad" actress explained, "I used to think drugs and alcohol helped me cope… but they didn’t, they kept me sad and super depressed. I feel like I’ve got my power back and I’m not being controlled by other things."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Delevingne hails from a famous London family – her father, Charles, is a property developer and the son of socialite Angela Delevingne. One of her sisters, Poppy, is an actress and a model in her own right, and her mother, Pandora, was a socialite.

Pandora has also been open about her issues with addiction

Cara Delevingne poses for a photo with sister Poppy and mother Pandora

Pandora Delevingne, Poppy Delevingne and Cara Delevingne attend the Love Magazine Miu Miu London Fashion Week party at Loulou's on Sept. 21, 2015, in London. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Love Magazine & miu miu)

"I do think the older I get, the more I see how similar me and my mother are," Delevingne explained. "She has managed to survive through so much. She’s whip smart. I think there are really beautiful things about my mother and really sad things too. It makes the whole situation complex."

The model also spoke about the March fire that burned down her Los Angeles home, and how differently she would have reacted if she hadn't been sober.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It sucks, but everyone was safe and, like anything, if I’d not been sober I would still be reeling over that. It would still affect me really deeply," she said. "Of course it affected me, it’s super sad. It never won’t be. But I don’t use it as a tool to keep myself sad."

Cara Delevingne soft smiles in a black turtleneck at an event in New York City

Cara Delevingne lost her Los Angeles home in March. (Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images)

At the time, Delevingne was in London performing in a stage production of "Cabaret." There were people inside the home during the fire, one who suffered from smoke inhalation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her cats were inside the house as well, but they were rescued.

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

Trending