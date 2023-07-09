Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Formula One
Published

Cara Delevingne has awkward moment with F1 reporter at British Grand Prix

Delevingne later said she was told to say 'no' when he approached

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Formula One broadcaster Martin Brundle made the rounds at the British Grand Prix on Sunday before Max Verstappen picked up another victory on the circuit this season and had a strange interaction with model-actress Cara Delevingne.

Brundle approached Delevingne and introduced himself as a broadcaster for Sky F1, but Delevingne said "No" a few times. Brundle said that anyone who is on the grid is expected to be open for random interviews when he or someone approached them.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cara Delevigne in England

Cara Delevingne looks on from the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 9, 2023, in Northampton, England. (Ryan Pierse / Getty Images)

Delevingne smiled as she politely declined.

"I’m sure it would’ve been extremely interesting," Brundle appeared to say sarcastically as he walked away from her.

She later defended herself on social media.

"I was told to say no so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides xxx," she tweeted.

Brundle, a former F1 driver and 24 Hours of Le Mans racer, has been a broadcaster for the top-flight international racing series since the late 1990s and is highly regarded in his field.

Cara Delevigne at the British GP

Cara Delevingne is shown during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 9, 2023, in Northampton, England. (Vince Mignott / MB Media / Getty Images)

NASCAR'S BUBBA WALLACE TAKES AIM AT THOSE UNWILLING TO CHANGE AS SPORT UPS INCLUSIVENESS, WELCOMING EFFORTS

But he hasn’t come without some hiccups.

Last year in Miami, Brundle become the butt of a joke when he confused then-Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero with NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. The two would reunite this year to talk through last year’s blunder.

Martin Brindle talks

Martin Brundle talks to the crowd during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 6, 2023, in Northampton, England. (Dan Mullan / Getty Images)

In 2021, Brundle approached hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion on the grid in Texas. One of her bodyguards tried to push him away as he asked an innocuous question about whether she had a freestyle verse about the race.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident led to a change in F1 as celebrities were then barred from having bodyguards escort them on the gird.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.