Cara Delevingne suffered a massive loss when her home caught fire Friday.

The model-turned-actress owns a home in the Studio City area of Los Angeles, and firefighters arrived at the address to tame a "heavy fire" just before 4 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

The fire began at the back of the house, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, then spread into the attic.

Eventually, the roof collapsed, and structural beams began to show. Ninety-four firefighters worked over two hours to extinguish the fire, the LAFD said.

Delevingne wasn't at home at the time of the fire. She's staying in London, where she is starring in a theater production of "Cabaret." There were people inside the home, but it isn't clear who they were. They escaped safely, with one person experiencing minor smoke inhalation.

One firefighter was transported to a hospital in fair condition.

Delevingne addressed the incident on her Instagram story, sharing a photo of her two cats and writing, "My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in the blink of an eye. So cherish what you have."

Following some concern the pets were lost in the fire, she followed up with another photo of them, clarifying, "They are alive!! Thank you to the firefighters."

The "Paper Towns" actress also shared a short video of several emergency vehicles surrounding the home and another message that said, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help …"

A representative for Delevingne did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Ahead of the fire, Delevingne's last posted on social media four days ago. She shared a series of photos of her production of "Cabaret," in which she's playing the lead role of Sally Bowles, a performer at a nightclub in Berlin during the Nazis' rise to power.

"Hello darlings…!" she captioned the post, referring to her character's famous line.

Delevingne comes from a prominent London family, and she began her modeling career in earnest around 2010. Since then, she worked for major designers like Burberry, Chanel and Marc Jacobs. She's also taken to acting, appearing in movies like "Suicide Squad" and television shows like "Only Murders in the Building."