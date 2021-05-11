Candace Cameron Bure talks 25th wedding anniversary plans, secret to lasting marriage

Candace Cameron Bure isn't sure what she's going to get her husband, Valeri Bure, for their major relationship milestone coming up.

The couple will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on June 22.

"Big anniversary coming up," Bure told Entertainment Tonight. "There's like a little pressure. I need to do something extra, and my husband is usually so good and plans the anniversary, but I'm like, 'I gotta step up my game.'"

The "Full House" alum also gave a little insight into their long-lasting marriage.

"Some days you just gotta hang in there, 'cause you're in it and you gotta stay in it, even if you don't wanna be in it. It's hills and valleys along the way," Candace advised.

"Especially with last year, all of us staying home so much. I fell in love with my husband all over again. We're spending so much time, I remember all the things that I forgot about because life has been so busy," the actress admitted.

Candace, 45, and Valeri, 46, share three kids Natasha, 22, Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19.

The Hallmark star previously reflected on her relationship with Us Weekly.

"You really try to, I always say, put your spouse on a pedestal. And in return, you’re hoping, which my husband does, we have the same respect for one another other… and some days neither of us deserve it, but we do it because we honor one another and respect each other. You hang in there, you’re always going to come back on the upswing if you’re in a low spot," she said.