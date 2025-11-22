Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure admits she turned down Hollywood scripts with sex scenes that conflict with her beliefs

'Full House' star says turning down roles that went against her moral boundaries was an easy decision

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Candace Cameron Bure proves her ‘Queen of Christmas’ crown still shines bright Video

Candace Cameron Bure proves her ‘Queen of Christmas’ crown still shines bright

"Another Sweet Christmas" star Candace Cameron Bure tells Fox News Digital about her upcoming holiday films and how special it is to be working with her daughter on movie projects.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Candace Cameron Bure is shedding light on why she rejected several Hollywood scripts in her teens and 20s. 

"I was just honestly never the kid that wanted to do the risky thing, that wanted to use my body or my sexuality to get ahead … My morality meant more to me, and my character has always meant more to me than the success of things … That’s a part of inherently me — not because I’m trying to be the righteous person, but I just genuinely was not that kid that wanted to do that," she said on the "Stay True" podcast.

Bure shared that as her career evolved, turning down roles that didn’t align with her beliefs wasn’t a difficult decision. 

CANDACE CAMERON BURE SAYS FAITH HEALED ‘DEEP BROKENNESS’ IN HER NEARLY 30-YEAR MARRIAGE

Candace Cameron Bure poses at Hallmark's "Home & Family" set.

Candace Cameron Bure spoke about how her beliefs affected her career choices. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

"So it made for some of those decisions when I would get presented a script that went against my own moral boundaries … it was an easy decision to say, ‘No, I don’t want to do that,’ because I genuinely didn’t want to do those things."

The "Another Sweet Christmas" star admitted there were times when she had to pause when Hollywood scripts went too far. 

"There were definitely moments where I would get scripts … the sex part of it comes into it, and I was like, ‘I’m just not doing that.’ Maybe it was out of embarrassment, maybe whatever the reason, but I’m like, ‘Nope, not going on that.’ Easy to say no."

Despite her strong convictions, Bure said that the pressures of Hollywood were hard to ignore. Watching her peers follow different paths made it difficult to always stay the course.

Candace Cameron Bure poses at the Deadline x Dancing with the Stars 20th Anniversary Portrait Studio.

Bure admitted that the pressures of Hollywood were sometimes hard to ignore. (Anthony Avellano/Deadline via Getty Images)

She pointed to stars like Melissa Joan Hart, who was transitioning into more mature roles following "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," and others from ’80s and ’90s shows like "Who's the Boss?" and "Saved by the Bell."

"And you’re like, ‘Oh, well, they’re posing in that magazine or taking sexier pictures — maybe it’s not Playboy, it’s kind of sexier …’" she explained.

"‘Is that something I should do? … Wow, they’re getting a lot of attention. Is that how I’m supposed to grow up in front of America? Is that how I’m supposed to transition into an adult?’"

Candace Cameron Bure, on "Full House" and now

Bure was 10 when "Full House" began. (Getty Images)

But while many young stars chose to embrace the spotlight, Bure made a choice not to go down that path. 

For her, those decisions were never about career advancement — they were about staying true to herself, even when the industry pushed in a different direction.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I think that’s where we see a lot of younger stars, when they do transition into that, ‘Oh, I’m 18, I’m 21,’ and they want to prove they’re older now and not seen as a child — that’s where those big, important decisions come in. What do you do with the opportunity?" Bure said. 

Meanwhile, the Great American Media chief content officer recently shared with Fox News Digital how she stays confident and centered in Hollywood when society is quick to criticize.

Candace Cameron Bure sits at a desk, looking up while working on a laptop.

Bure recently told Fox News Digital that it's easy to "stay rooted" because of her family and her faith. (Great American Media )

"The world is always going to criticize, and you can't please everyone. Sometimes you just let it roll off," she remarked. ""And so I think you just have to take it with a grain of salt. I know who I am because I know who God tells me that I am, and I have such a loving and wonderful family at home." 

She added, "It’s very easy to stay rooted and planted around the people that I love … when there are unwanted opinions, you just go, ‘OK, you can have them, you’re welcome to them. I don’t need to look at them or think about them.’"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Bure is married to former professional hockey player Valeri Bure. The two announced their engagement in June 1995 and tied the knot a year later.

The couple share three children: daughter Natasha and sons Lev and Maksim.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending

Close modal

Continue