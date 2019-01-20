Cancel the Super Bowl: Rapper Drake curses all four teams in conference championship games

Thanks to the Drake Curse — there will be no Super Bowl this year.

It’s a long-running joke for sports fans that when the Canadian rapper supports your favorite team or athlete on social media, it’s bad luck.

And they lose.

Ask Kentucky basketball. And the Toronto Raptors. And UFC MMA superstar Conor McGregor.

In early January, Drake supported Alabama, and they lost to Clemson.

On Saturday night, Drake — publicly known as a fair-weather fan — posted an Instagram story wearing a sweatshirt featuring all the teams trying to emerge from the conference championship games Sunday to meet in Atlanta on Feb. 3 for Super Bowl LIII.

Uh-oh.

New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints — you’re all officially cursed!

The Los Angeles Rams, ironically, are back inside the stadium where they lost for the first time this season, looking for retribution and a Super Bowl berth as they face the New Orleans Saints in the NFC championship game.

The Superdome is coming alive for the last time this football season as predominantly Saints fans arrive for just the second NFC title game to be held at the site of seven Super Bowls.

The previous time the Saints hosted a game this late in a season, they pulled out a hair-raising overtime triumph over Minnesota en route to their first Super Bowl appearance — and championship.

That was the 2009 season.

On the AFC side, the New England Patriots are in their eighth consecutive conference championship game and trying to reach the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five seasons and the ninth time overall in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era.

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are hosting the AFC title game for the first time at

Arrowhead Stadium, and are trying to get to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1969 season.

One thing that is unusual is that the Patriots are a slight underdog against the top-seeded Chiefs.

Whoever loses — just blame Drake.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.