Camille Kostek shares 'boat day' snaps with boyfriend Rob Gronkowski in Miami

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Camille Kostek and NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski spent Saturday on a yacht.

The 29-year-old model shared a photo to her Instagram that showed her and Gronkowski lounging on a boat in Miami.

SI SWIMSUIT MODEL CAMILLE KOSTEK TALKS APPEARING IN MAG: 'I ALWAYS HAVE TO WORK THROUGH THAT FIRST BIKINI’

"Me and big foot," she captioned the image along with a yellow heart emoji.

Kostek went on to share her periwinkle and baby blue "boat day" outfit in her Instagram Story, complete with a two-piece swimsuit, crop top and joggers, which she modeled while leaning over the yacht’s shaded bench.

"Baby blue bikini details coming soon," Kostek teased in a following story where she reposted her image with Gronkowski, 31.

CAMILLE KOSTEK REVEALS HER QUARANTINE ROUTINE WITH ROB GRONKOWSKI: ‘WE’VE BEEN LOVING THIS TIME TOGETHER’

The last glimpse she shared with her 953,000-plus followers was a three-part collage that showed her and Gronkowski were catching rays, sipping drinks and exchanging romantic kisses on what appears to be the bow of the yacht.

Kostek and Gronkowski reportedly met during a charity event in 2013 began dating two years later.

SI SWIMSUIT MODEL CAMILLE KOSTEK: 6 WAYS THE COVER GIRL STAYS IN SHAPE

During a recent appearance on "10 Questions with Kyle Brandt" podcast, fans got to see this longtime couple’s chemistry in action while they answered personal questions and trivia.

When the gameshow got around to Kostek’s 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, the model and "Wipeout" host said the achievement was a "euphoric moment."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"At that point in my life, it all hit me at once. I truly blacked out," Kostek told Kyle Brandt on Wednesday. "I was sober, but I blacked out. It was a high on life."

Meanwhile, Gronkowski expressed his support for Kostek’s magazine debut.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was incredible," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player said. "I think I found out right after my birthday. So it was like a double birthday."