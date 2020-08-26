Camille Kostek makes appearance on ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ for influencer event

Camille Kostek made a fun appearance on “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” on Tuesday night!

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was invited to an open house by realtor Josh Altman.

The aim of the event was to bring in influencers who would tag the listing which Altman, 41, priced at a “soft $48 million.”

Kostek, 28, was certainly a fan of the mansion. “Welcome to my crib,” she joked. “This is amazing.”

Behind the scenes, Altman geeked out about Kostek’s boyfriend, NFL player Rob Gronkowski, whom he described as the “best ever.”

“Do you think Gronk touched her sweater?” the realtor asked cameras.

Later in the episode, Kostek gushed about the master bathroom. “This is amazing,” she began.

The former New England Patriots cheerleader added: “So, as a model, I know a little about angles and lighting. This right here is a prime spot..”

Back in July, Kostek opened up to Fox News about her decision to start modeling and setbacks she’s had in her career.

“I actually didn't grow up wanting to be a model. This wasn't, you know, a lifelong goal. This wasn't something I wanted to do ever since I was little. But then in 2008, I was 15 years old and I saw Marisa Miller on the cover. And I was like, ‘What is this magazine?’” she said of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Kostek continued: “I saw her freckles. It looked like women [who] are in my life. Like my mom, like myself, like my friends. And it was the first time I didn’t see everything just smoothed out and everything looking in a perfect light. It looked real and it looked beautiful.

“That’s what drew me to modeling, specifically for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. That’s when it became a goal and the dream job,” she said.

As far as setbacks go, the model admitted she faced a lot of criticism about her figure in the industry.

“There was a point in time where I was going to modeling agents for like three years in a row -- from Miami to LA to New York. I was getting turned away. I was getting a lot of doors to my face. I was getting a lot of, ‘You should change this,’ or ‘You should change that. You should lose weight. There’s an opening for this campaign. You just need to get into this jean size.’ I wouldn’t have been me if I had lost weight to fit that model,” Kostek revealed.

Nevertheless, she persisted with her dream to eventually become a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model regardless of the previous body-shaming. “I wanted them to see me for me,” she said.

“There were a lot of doubts along the way,” Kostek admitted. “A lot of times I just stopped going for it and started pursuing other jobs just to make money because modeling wasn’t working realistically. It allowed me to be with myself and really think this through.”