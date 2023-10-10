Expand / Collapse search
Kardashians

Caitlyn Jenner knew nothing about Kim Kardashian’s leaked sex tape, ‘I just stayed out of it’

'House of Kardashians' explores the history of the reality TV family, including interviews with Caitlyn Jenner

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Caitlyn Jenner admitted she stayed out of the drama surrounding Kim Kardashian's infamous sex tape with Ray J in a new interview. 

Caitlyn spoke about it during a three-part docuseries following the history and rise to fame of the Kardashian family, which includes Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

Kim's sex tape with the "Sexy Can I" rapper leaked in 2007 and many questions remain about how and why it happened.

Caitlyn's initial reaction was, "Whatever's going on, I don't know what it is and I'm gonna go to the golf course," according to an interview done for "House of Kardashians," via E! News.

KIM KARDASHIAN'S SEX TAPE WITH RAY J COMES BACK TO HAUNT HER IN ‘KARDASHIANS’ PREMIERE

Caitlyn Jenner side by side with Kim Kardashian

Caitlyn Jenner says she knew nothing about Kim Kardashian's sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J. (Getty Images)

"To be honest with you, I just stayed out of it," Caitlyn added. "Kris never talked to me about it. I never talked to Kimberly about it. I don't know what happened, why it happened."

Caitlyn was also asked if Kim and Kris "worked together to release" the sex tape.

"I have no idea," the former Olympic athlete confessed. "I never, ever once had that conversation – nor did I want to have that conversation."

A representative for Kim did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Ray J and Kim Kardashian in 2006

Ray J and Kim Kardashian's sex tape was leaked ahead of the series premiere of "Keeping up with the Kardashians." (Stefanie Keenan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Kim and Ray J filmed the sex tape while the two were dating. The leak occurred just months ahead of the premiere of the family's E! reality TV show "Keeping up with the Kardashians."

The tape leak was acknowledged in the very first episode and throughout the seasons as more drama surrounding the tape surfaced. In 2021, the mother of four said she wished the sex tape didn't exist.

"That is something that I have to live with for the rest of my life," Kardashian said during the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" reunion special. "I try not to have any regrets, but it’s probably the one thing I wish didn’t exist and if I could erase any of the stupid things that I’ve done in life that’s probably it."

Ray J and Kim Kardashian on a red carpet

Ray J and Kim Kardashian dated for three years beginning in 2003. (Mark Sullivan/WireImage via Getty Images)

The tape was brought up again in the new Hulu show "The Kardashians" as Kim's son came across a photo advertising unseen footage of the NSFW moment.

"I’ll sue for nominal damages. The message is more important than the dollars, at this point," Kim told her lawyer over the phone in footage from the reality show.

"I don’t want it to be copied. I have four kids," she continued. "I can’t go through this again. This was like 20 years ago. I’m not going to go through this again."

"I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the ground."

Kim Kardashian poses on red carpet premiere of new Hulu show

Kim Kardashian shares four kids with ex-husband Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

