BTS announces hiatus to focus on solo careers after nearly 10 years together

BTS announced their hiatus to pursue solo careers during the ban's annual anniversary dinner, Festa

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
K-pop group BTS announced Tuesday they would be taking a hiatus period to focus on their solo careers after nearly 10 years together. 

The announcement was made during the group's annual Festa dinner. The 7 members -- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V, Jimin and Jung Kook -- celebrated the band's 9-year-anniversary at this year's Festa.

"I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again," said J-Hope during the video announcement. 

The group stressed the difficulty in making the decision and emphasized the need for their members to grow and mature as individuals. 

Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. K-pop group BTS announced Tuesday they would be taking a hiatus period to focus on their solo careers after nearly 10 years together. 

Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. K-pop group BTS announced Tuesday they would be taking a hiatus period to focus on their solo careers after nearly 10 years together.  (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS CROWN SOUTH KOREAN BAND BTS ARTIST OF THE YEAR

"Right now, we’ve lost our direction, and I just want to take some time to think," RM said. 

BTS said solo releases from J-Hope and Suga were in the works but did not specify any timelines. As of now, J-Hope has been added to the Lollapalooza headlining list for this upcoming July. 

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2018, file photo, members of the Korean K-Pop group BTS attend a meeting at the U.N. high level event regarding youth during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters. The 7 members -- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V, Jimin and Jung Kook -- celebrated the band's 9-year-anniversary at this year's Festa.

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2018, file photo, members of the Korean K-Pop group BTS attend a meeting at the U.N. high level event regarding youth during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters. The 7 members -- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V, Jimin and Jung Kook -- celebrated the band's 9-year-anniversary at this year's Festa. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

BTS recently joined White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in May before meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House to talk about anti-Asian hate crimes. 

BTS JOINS PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AT WHITE HOUSE, DELIVERS POWERFUL SPEECH AGAINST RISING ANTI-ASIAN HATE CRIMES

The group joined Jean-Pierre in the James Brady Briefing room and condemned hate crimes against those in the AAPI community. They later spoke with Biden, focusing their conversation on "Asian inclusion, representation and diversity," according to Jean-Pierre.

V, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, J-Hope and Suga of the South Korean pop group BTS speak at a daily press briefing at the White House.

V, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, J-Hope and Suga of the South Korean pop group BTS speak at a daily press briefing at the White House. (Kevin Dietsch)

The South Korean boy band was first discovered in 2010 and released its debut album in 2013. They have since co-written and co-produced much of their music. This is not the first time the band has gone on hiatus, having previously announced breaks in 2019 and 2021. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.

