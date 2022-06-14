BTS announces hiatus to focus on solo careers after nearly 10 years together

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

K-pop group BTS announced Tuesday they would be taking a hiatus period to focus on their solo careers after nearly 10 years together.

The announcement was made during the group's annual Festa dinner. The 7 members -- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V, Jimin and Jung Kook -- celebrated the band's 9-year-anniversary at this year's Festa.

"I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again," said J-Hope during the video announcement.

The group stressed the difficulty in making the decision and emphasized the need for their members to grow and mature as individuals.

"Right now, we’ve lost our direction, and I just want to take some time to think," RM said.

BTS said solo releases from J-Hope and Suga were in the works but did not specify any timelines. As of now, J-Hope has been added to the Lollapalooza headlining list for this upcoming July.

BTS recently joined White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in May before meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House to talk about anti-Asian hate crimes.

The group joined Jean-Pierre in the James Brady Briefing room and condemned hate crimes against those in the AAPI community. They later spoke with Biden, focusing their conversation on "Asian inclusion, representation and diversity," according to Jean-Pierre.

The South Korean boy band was first discovered in 2010 and released its debut album in 2013. They have since co-written and co-produced much of their music. This is not the first time the band has gone on hiatus, having previously announced breaks in 2019 and 2021.