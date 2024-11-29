Bruce Willis seen in rare photo shared by daughters as he battles dementia

Bruce Willis seems to be feeling the love.

In photos shared on Thanksgiving by two of his daughters, Scout and Tallulah Willis, Bruce was seen sitting on a couch with Scout by his side and Tallulah at his feet.

He was holding a gift – a personalized name plate that read "Best Dad Ever."

BRUCE WILLIS' YOUNG KIDS WITNESSED ACTOR'S HEALTH ‘DECLINING’ BEFORE DEMENTIA DIAGNOSIS, WIFE SAYS

In one of the photos, Scout has her arm around him as he smiles at her, with Tallulah grabbing his ear.

In the other, Scout presses her forehead against his as she continues smiling, while Tallulah smiles up at him.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW PHOTOS

Both sisters posted the same caption with the photos: "Grateful."

Bruce's family, which includes Scout, Tallulah and eldest daughter Rumer, who he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as younger daughters Mabel and Evelyn with wife Emma Heming, have rarely shared photos of the actor in the past two years as he has been struggling with his health.

In March 2022, Bruce retired from the spotlight, with his family announcing in a statement at the time that he'd been diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder they explained was affecting his "cognitive abilities."

‘LANDMAN’ STAR BILLY BOB THORNTON SAYS DEMI MOORE, BRUCE WILLIS ARE ‘LIKE FAMILY’ AS ACTOR BATTLES DEMENTIA

Last February, the family shared a joint statement on social media explaining that his condition had "progressed" and that he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces," the statement read in part. "While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

In an interview with Town & Country published last month, Heming explained that Bruce's issues began with language.

"He had a severe stutter as a child," she said. "Bruce has always had a stutter, but he has been good at covering it up. As his language started changing, it [seemed like it] was just a part of a stutter, it was just Bruce."

She shared that in college, he discovered that when memorizing a script and then reciting it, the stutter went away, which is what led him to pursue acting.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Never in a million years would I think it would be a form of dementia for someone so young," she admitted.

Tallulah appeared on the "Today" show in September, when she gave an update on Bruce's health.

"He's doing stable, which in this situation is good. It's hard," she said. "There's painful days, but there's so much love, and it's really shown me to not take any moment for granted. I really do think that we'd be best friends. I think he's very proud of me."

She also said that when she spends time with him now, "You have to be in the moment. You have to be present," which is a sentiment that Moore, who has remained close to Bruce following their divorce in 2000, has shared frequently.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

At the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival in October, Moore said, "You know, I've said this before. The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is."

"What I always encourage is to just meet them where they're at," she continued. "When you're holding on to what was, I think it's a losing game."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But when you show up to meet them where they're at, there is great beauty and sweetness."