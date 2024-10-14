Demi Moore says ex Bruce Willis is in 'stable' health as he battles dementia

Bruce Willis' health is "stable" amid his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis, according to the actor's ex-wife Demi Moore.

Moore, 61, gave an update on the "Die Hard" star's health while accepting an award at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival.

"You know, I've said this before. The disease is what the disease is," Moore told the crowd while accepting the career achievement in acting award, according to People magazine. "And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is."

"But for where he's at, he is stable."

Willis' family first announced he had been diagnosed with aphasia in spring 2022. Moore revealed months later that Willis' condition had progressed to FTD.

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis," Moore wrote on social media in February 2023. "In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing."

She added, "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Now, Moore and the family have learned how to work with Willis' diagnosis.

"What I always encourage is to just meet them where they're at," Moore added at the festival, according to People. "When you're holding on to what was, I think it's a losing game."

"But when you show up to meet them where they're at, there is great beauty and sweetness."

FTD is "the result of damage to neurons in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain," according to the National Institute on Aging. "Many possible symptoms can result, including unusual behaviors, emotional problems, trouble communicating, difficulty with work, or difficulty with walking."

The "Pulp Fiction" star retired from acting following his 2022 aphasia diagnosis.

