Bruce Willis' family initially dismissed dementia symptoms as return of childhood stutter

Bruce Willis’ early dementia signs were dismissed, since he struggled with stuttering as a child.

When asked what his early symptoms were, as the actor battles with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and aphasia, his wife shared that "it started with language."



"He had a severe stutter as a child," Emma Heming Willis said during an interview with Town & Country.

"Bruce has always had a stutter, but he has been good at covering it up. As his language started changing, it [seemed like it] was just a part of a stutter, it was just Bruce."

What helped the "Die Hard" star with his stutter was acting class, which also helped launch his successful career in Hollywood.

"He went to college, and there was a theater teacher who said, ‘I’ve got something that’s going to help you,’" Emma explained.

"From that class, Bruce realized that he could memorize a script and be able to say it without stuttering. That’s what propelled him into acting."

Bruce rose to fame when he starred in "Die Hard." The movie went on to be the highest grossing action film in 1988 and was the beginning of his long, successful career in show business.

In March 2022, it was announced that Bruce would be "stepping away" from his acting career due to an aphasia diagnosis. It was later announced that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia or FTD.

FTD is "the result of damage to neurons in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain," according to the National Institute on Aging. "Many possible symptoms can result, including unusual behaviors, emotional problems, trouble communicating, difficulty with work, or difficulty with walking."

Bruce’s wife, Emma, also opened up about how she’s had vulnerable, yet difficult conversations, about the actor’s dementia with their two young daughters.

"Finally getting to a diagnosis was key so that I could learn what fronto­temporal dementia is and I could educate our children," Emma told Town & Country.

Although Emma had sat down with their daughters to explain Bruce’s battle with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, she shared that their kids already saw a shift in his health before the conversation.

"I’ve never tried to sugarcoat anything for them. They’ve grown up with Bruce declining over the years. I’m not trying to shield them from it."

The 46-year-old model explained that being honest with their two kids — Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10 — was the best way for their daughters to learn about Bruce’s dementia battle.