Bruce Willis’ family celebrates his birthday as they deal with dementia diagnosis: ‘So much has changed’

Those closest to Bruce Willis are celebrating a major milestone in the actor's life just one year after he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

On Tuesday, the "Die Hard" star's oldest daughters; his wife of fifteen years, Emma Heming Willis; and ex-wife Demi Moore took to social media to celebrate the actor on his 69th birthday.

"Oh Daddio, to be loved by you is such a gift," Rumer wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of throwback photos. "You are the funniest, most tender, charming, out of this world silly talented and magical papa. Looking through these photos this morning I am just filled with the deepest gratitude that we chose to spend this life together."

"I am your first baby and man sometimes I wish I could be tiny enough to just cozy up on your chest again and laugh and cuddle you," she continued. "I love you so deep in my bones I don’t know how my muscles hold them. You are the greatest papa I could ever hope for. Thank you for your generosity, your silliness and heart. Lou [Rumer's daughter] loves you so big."

Scout penned a similar message on Instagram, writing: "Wild how so little has changed even though so much has changed. My dad is one of my best friends, perhaps now on a deeper level than ever honestly. I cherish his affection and the immense freedom with which he’s always loved us."

After sharing a memory she had with her dad as a child, Scout praised Bruce's "love for his family" and thanked her followers for loving him so fiercely throughout the years.

"A tender, moody, beautiful, very Piscean man, whose depth of love for his family can only be felt, not articulated," she wrote. "Any words I use would be woefully inadequate. So instead I want to say thank you for loving my papa, thank you for sharing your stories of what he means to you, it’s such a gift to feel your love. Happy, happy birthday to the GOAT."

In an Instagram story, Tallulah also gave a special shout-out to her "twin" with a video of Bruce shaving her head.

In another tribute, Bruce's wife Emma, who married the actor in 2009 and shares two young daughters with him, explained why he's the "gift that keeps giving."

"Just like you, we simply adore him," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Bruce holding one of his daughters. "What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world."

"He’s a true gentle-man," she added. "With so much love to give and share. That’s what I get to see, his true core. I can tell you, it’s so pure and ever so good. Happy Birthday my love. You are the gift that keeps giving."

Moore, who was married to Bruce from 1987 to 2000, shared a recent photo of the two of them together, writing, "Happy birthday, BW! We love you and are so grateful for you."

In March 2022, Bruce stepped away from Hollywood after being diagnosed with aphasia that later progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

Earlier this month, Emma, who announced she will be releasing a book in 2025 about her experiences as a caregiver to her husband, spoke out about the misinformation she's recently seen surrounding Bruce's condition.

"It’s Sunday morning and I’m triggered. I just got clickbaited. I’m just scrolling minding my own business and just saw a headline and got clickbaited that had to do with my own family," she began. "The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband.

"Now, I can just tell you that is far from the truth," she continued. "I need society and whoever’s writing these stupid headlines to stop scaring people. Stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease that that’s it, it’s over. Let’s pack it up, nothing else to see here. We’re done.

"No. It is the complete opposite of that, OK? 100%. There is grief and sadness, there’s all of that. But you start a new chapter. And that chapter is filled. Let me just tell you what it is. It’s filled with love, it’s filled with connection. It’s filled with joy, it’s filled with happiness. That’s where we are."