Bruce Willis dons his ‘saving the world outfit’ from 'Armageddon' in daughter Rumer's social media post

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bruce Willis dusted off a costume from one of his most iconic movies, which still fits him after more than two decades.

The actor’s daughter, Rumer Willis, took to Instagram on Thursday where she shared a picture of her famous dad dressed in what she says is the same orange jumpsuit his character wore in the Oscar-nominated 1998 movie “Armageddon.”

“He said this is 'His saving the 🌎 outfit' (Actual one from Armageddon ☄️) #thismanisadamnledgend,” Rumer captioned the post.

IS IT CORONAVIRUS OR A COLD? HOW TO SAFELY CARE FOR A SICK RELATIVE

For those unfamiliar, Bruce plays Harry S. Stamper in the movie that sees NASA react to an asteroid that’s on a collision course with Earth. In order to stop it from destroying the planet, they recruit Stamper and his crew of deep-sea oil drillers to land on the asteroid and detonate it from the inside with a nuclear bomb. The film was nominated for three Academy Awards.

In addition to his orange astronaut jumpsuit, Willis sports a face covering to protect himself and others amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This isn’t the first time that Rumer has shared a throwback photo that winks at her dad’s more iconic film projects. In April she shared a sweet throwback photo of her giving her dad a kiss while on what appears to be the set of the 1995 movie “Die Hard with a Vengeance,” the third in the popular action franchise.

IS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK DEADLY AS SARS, MERS? MAYO CLINIC VIROLOGIST DR. MATTHEW BINNICKER EXPLAINS

Willis was in quarantine with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their kids in Idaho. The actor raised eyebrows when it was revealed that his current wife, Emma Heming Willis and their children, were not with him and were instead at home in Los Angeles.

It was reported that Heming stayed at her home with their young children rather than joining her husband at Moore's home due to a health scare involving one of the couple's daughters. Willis and Moore's daughter Scout expanded upon it in a recent podcast.

"My younger sister, who is now about to be [6] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f--king with hypothermic needles that she found so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot," explained Scout.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Heming and the younger girls stuck around in Los Angeles to await test results after the incident, Scout said, "then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters."

Heming's social media posts show that the family is now all together in Idaho after reuniting at the beginning of May.