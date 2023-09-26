Bruce Willis' daughters speak out after heartbreaking update on his health

Two of Bruce Willis' daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore are speaking out following Emma Heming's heartbreaking admission that "it's hard to know" if the actor is aware of his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

"I truly could not be more proud of [Emma Heming Willis] for being willing to step out into the public eye, (even though it's terrifying!!!) to share our family's story in service of speaking awareness about FTD," both Scout and Tallulah wrote to their respective Instagram stories, linking to Heming's own post about the experience.

"Emma you are such a champion for this cause and you inspire me EVERY SINGLE F---ING DAY with your bravery and deep deep loving. Your courage is moving mountains."

Willis has another daughter, Rumer, with Moore.

"I’ve known that something was wrong for a long time," Tallulah, 29, recently disclosed in an article she wrote for Vogue Magazine.

"It started out with a kind of vague unresponsiveness, which the family chalked up to Hollywood hearing loss: ‘Speak up! ’Die Hard' messed with Dad’s ears.' Later that unresponsiveness broadened, and I sometimes took it personally. He had had two babies with my stepmother, Emma Heming Willis, and I thought he’d lost interest in me. Though this couldn’t have been further from the truth, my adolescent brain tortured itself with some faulty math: I’m not beautiful enough for my mother, I’m not interesting enough for my father," she added.

Heming has been married to Willis since 2009. The couple shares daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9.

"We're a very honest and open household," Heming told Hoda Kotb while appearing on the "Today" show on Monday. "The most important thing was… to say what the disease was. Explain what it is because when you know what the disease is from a medical standpoint, it sort of all makes sense," Heming said of disclosing her husband's diagnosis to the couple's children.

"So, it was important that we let them know what it is because, you know, I don't want there to be any stigma or shame attached to their dad's diagnosis or for any form of dementia."

"What I'm learning is that dementia is hard. It's hard on the person diagnosed. It's also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce or myself or our girls," Heming shared . "And when they say that this is a ‘family disease,’ it really is."