Bruce Springsteen's son is now a firefighter: 'You followed your dreams'

Bruce Springsteen's "I'm On Fire" has a new meaning in his life.

The singer's wife, Patti Scialfa, posted on Instagram to reveal their son, Sam, is becoming a firefighter in Jersey City.

Scialfa on Thursday posted congratulations to their youngest child, writing that "you followed your dreams."

She told her son to "stay safe" and "love your brave heart!"

Actress and singer Rita Wilson commented on the post, "Go Sam!!!!"

The 25-year-old took the civil service exam to become a firefighter in New Jersey's second-largest city in March.

He has served as a volunteer firefighter in Colts Neck.

Springsteen and Scialfa have three children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.