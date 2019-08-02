Expand / Collapse search
Bruce Springsteen's son is now a firefighter: 'You followed your dreams'

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Bruce Springsteen's "I'm On Fire" has a new meaning in his life.

The singer's wife, Patti Scialfa, posted on Instagram to reveal their son, Sam, is becoming a firefighter in Jersey City.

Scialfa on Thursday posted congratulations to their youngest child, writing that "you followed your dreams."

She told her son to "stay safe" and "love your brave heart!"

Actress and singer Rita Wilson commented on the post, "Go Sam!!!!"

The 25-year-old took the civil service exam to become a firefighter in New Jersey's second-largest city in March.

He has served as a volunteer firefighter in Colts Neck.

From l-r: Sam Springsteen, Evan Springsteen, Patti Scialfa, Bruce Springsteen, and Jessica Springsteen attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.

From l-r: Sam Springsteen, Evan Springsteen, Patti Scialfa, Bruce Springsteen, and Jessica Springsteen attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. (Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Springsteen and Scialfa have three children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

