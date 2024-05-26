Bruce Springsteen postpones tour dates for the next ten days under ‘doctor’s direction’

Bruce Springsteen has had to postpone two more shows per "doctor’s direction," after having to postpone a show last night in Marseille due to "vocal issues."

In a statement on his official Instagram account, Springsteen and the band announced the delays.

"Following yesterday's postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days," the post read.

It continued, "With this in mind, additional postponements are required for Airport Letnany in Prague (originally scheduled for May 28) and San Siro Stadium in Milan (originally scheduled for June 1 and 3). New dates for these shows will be announced shortly."

Fans seeking a refund were directed to their original point of purchase.

The post concluded, "Bruce is recuperating comfortably, and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their hugely successful European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid at the magnificent Civitas Metropolitan."

Representatives for Springsteen did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Springsteen had finally resumed his tour in March of this year after having to cancel all his 2023 tour dates due to peptic ulcer disease.

In October 2023, he opened up about the pain he was in from the disease, colloquially described as a burning stomach pain. The Mayo Clinic defines peptic ulcers as "open sores that develop on the inside lining of your stomach and the upper portion of your small intestine."

On SiriusXM E Street Radio show, "From My Home to Yours," he said, "Let me take a moment and thank my fans affected by our postponed shows for their understanding. I am deeply sorry but this belly thing, despite my ability to laugh at it, has been a monster and is still unfortunately rocking my internal world."

On March 19, 2024, Springsteen kicked off his revived tour in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to the Associated Press, the "Born in the USA" singer addressed the crowd by saying, "Phoenix, first I want to apologize if there was any discomfort because we had to move the show last time. … I hope we didn’t inconvenience you too much."