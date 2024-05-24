Paul McCartney teases Bruce Springsteen: ‘He’s never worked a day in his life’

Paul McCartney had some fun teasing Bruce Springsteen at the 2024 Ivor Novello Awards in London.

McCartney presented Springsteen with the prestigious honor of being inducted into the academy's fellowship Thursday night. According to the Ivors Academy's website, it is "the highest honour the organisation bestows."

"He's known as being the American working man, but he admits he’s never worked a day in his life. It's true," McCartney said of Springsteen in a video uploaded to X, formerly Twitter.

Springsteen made history in London and became the first-ever international songwriter to receive recognition from the Ivors Academy. Other notable recipients include Adele, John Lennon, Amy Winehouse, Sting and Kate Bush.

McCartney said he "couldn't think of a more fitting" recipient of the award, "except maybe Bob Dylan.

"Or Paul Simon, or Billy Joel, or Beyoncé, or Taylor Swift," the Beatles star continued. "The list goes on."

Paul also called Bruce a "lovely, lovely boy," before a video was played. Springsteen then emerged onstage to accept his award.

"I'm going to sound really weird up here because I sang in the rain all night last night," Springsteen said when he got to the podium. The musician was referring to his show the previous night in Sunderland, England.

According to the BBC, Springsteen played a three-hour show in heavy rain and said he never considered canceling his show due to weather conditions.

"We came out last night, and I was like, ‘What is this weather?’ Driving rain, wind roaring," Springsteen said. "But standing in front of me, in the rain, I realized, these are my people."

Springsteen told the audience he considers the U.K. his second home despite his unpleasant airplane experience when he first visited London in 1975.

"The airplane food was not so great, and my first thought when we landed at Heathrow was, 'Where's all the cheeseburgers?'" he joked. "The cheeseburgers had either been hidden or replaced by something called fish and chips. It was a little disconcerting.

"Then our next stop was the Hammersmith Odeon, where I was greeted by a huge sign announcing, ‘London is finally ready for Bruce Springsteen,'" he added. "And all I thought was if London isn't ready for a cheeseburger, they may not be ready for me."