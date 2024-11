Brooke Burke can't quite understand why people wait until the first of the year to start their health and fitness goals.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the fitness personality explained that committing to a workout routine during the holiday season helps lower "stress levels" during the chaotic time.

"I think holidays are a chaotic time for many. It can be extremely stressful for a lot of people. It's an absolute celebration for me and sort of the home stretch to the end of the year," she began. "But I think workouts, I think fitness is something that really lowers stress levels and a lot of people don't realize that."

"Even on vacation, work out to create more energy. Work out to balance the chaos and to lower your stress levels. There's more decadence. There's more invitations. There's more appetizers. There's more spirits," Burke continued.

She advised people to "up there cardio" during the holiday season to set yourself "up for success for the new year."

"Most people wait for New Year's and New Year's resolutions to begin again. I really don't believe in that. I like to approach the winter season, starting Thanksgiving to December, to develop strength, to develop new rituals, to make new commitments so that you can find more coordination and deeper sense of self before the new year starts," Burke said.

"I always sort of giggle at people that are waiting for Jan. 1st to break old habits and begin again, but committing to a new digital program, adding one more class, doing a digestion walk, committing to mobility, doing yoga to really understand what's going on inside your own body."

"It's the right time of year to do it. And holidays also represent vacations, more family time, more friends. There are so many things you can do with partners, children, families, in-laws. It's so much fun to work out together," she concluded.

Burke, a fitness personality, has a pretty strict routine she sticks to daily.

She starts by drinking her "blended lemon water," which includes the whole lemon and then a cup of coffee. Burke has extended her fasting window, so she doesn't have her first meal until her 16th hour.

"It's a new thing I'm doing. I'm trying to go 16, 18 hours of fasting, mostly, believe it or not, for recovery. Not just vanity and pounds on the scale, I'm doing it for cellular repair. It's an awesome opportunity to heal your body," she explained.

Burke ultimately breaks her fast with a smoothie and does a morning workout.

"Then I work from home. When I can, I do my meetings, I do my zooms, I do my grocery shopping in the afternoon to get ready for family dinner. We have six kids at home right now, so it's madness in our house," Burke said. "I love that. I always wanted that. We try to have family dinners when life and sports allow, but you know, my typical day is workouts, mindful meals."

Burke and her ex-husband, David Charvet, share daughter Rain and son Shaya. She also has two daughters, Neriah and Sierra, with her first husband, Garth Fisher. Burke's fiancé, Scott Rigsby, has two kids of his own.

The Burke-Rigsby family currently reside in Arizona.

Burke told Fox News Digital she loves her life in Arizona.

"I love the desert sunsets. It really represents family time for Scott and I and the kids. Our parents are there. It's a lot of R&R and I need that," she explained.

In addition to R&R, Burke and Rigsby have incorporated infrared sauna sessions and cold plunges into their health and wellness routine.

"He has finally become a biohacker. He's saunaing for 20 minutes and then going into the cold plunge for three to five. Game changer inflammation, metabolism. Daily rituals really give you a sense of a sense of self and accomplishment.

"I do all kinds of weird things, you know that." — Brooke Burke

"I do all kinds of weird things, you know that," Burke concluded.

According to Burke, every time she cold plunges it's a "terrible" experience. However, she "hears" Joe Rogan's voice in her head while she's cold plunging, which helps her get through the process.

"I like what Joe Rogan said. He's like, 'It's three frickin' minutes of your day. Just do it. Just period. Do it.' So sometimes I hear Joe's voice, and I'm like, 'I don't want to cold plunge. It's so cold.' But I just drop in there," she said. "I know the benefits of cold plunging are long. It's a long list of greatness. So I make myself do it."