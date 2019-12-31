Brody Jenner gifted Elvis Presley's necklace by mom Linda Thompson

Brody Jenner's mom gave him a very special gift for Christmas.

Linda Thompson, a songwriter, gave Jenner, 36, a necklace that once belonged to her ex-boyfriend, Elvis Presley.

Thompson, 69, who shares Jenner with Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner, took to Instagram to address the gift.

"@brodyjenner has a deep admiration for Elvis -- not only as the king of rock ‘n’ roll, but as the 'king of bling,' as well," Thompson said. "So this is what I got Brody for Christmas this year! He already has a TCB tattoo on his wrist! Scroll through to see other jewelry that my dear friend Lowell Hayes in Memphis made for Elvis and me years ago... Lowell is the best!"

The "TCB tattoo" refers to Presley's motto, "taking care of business."

The post featured pictures of the necklace, which was a gold, bedazzled lightning bolt surrounded by the letters "TCB" on a gold chain.

More of The King's jewelry was showcased in the post, including another necklace with "Christmas -- 1973 I Love You" engraved on it and a diamond pin.