Broadway star Patti LuPone involved in f-word rant with maskless audience member during 'Company' performance

Patti LuPone is not taking any chances when it comes to rules surrounding face coverings at her shows.

The 73-year-old Broadway star, who is quite famous for her colorful mannerisms, did a number on a theatergoer Monday. LuPone appeared alongside her "Company" costars in a filmed conversation hosted by The American Theatre Wing, which was free and open to the public following the performance.

In an outburst caught off camera and shared on Twitter, LuPone is heard berating a maskless attendee in an expletive-laden speech that has been seen by more than 200,000 on social media and even more across various channels.

"Put your mask over your noses, that’s why you’re in the theater," the two-time Tony Award winner can be heard telling a patron after what sources noted to Fox News Digital came after LuPone had been signaling for folks to do so prior to the video beginning. "Do you want me to put a mask on right now — did I have a mask on during the show?

"Do you want me to put a mask on because I will?" LuPone continued.

"That is the rule. If you don’t want to follow the rule, get the f--- out!" LuPone exploded before the room erupted into cheers.

In February, LuPone endured a bout with coronavirus and didn’t mince words during her lecture to the patron, adding, "Who do you think you are? That you do not respect the people that are sitting around you!"

Despite the public lashing from the actress, the woman LuPone yelled at didn’t take kindly to the spat and screamed back: "I pay your salary!" to which LuPone called, "Bulls---! (Producer) Chris Harper pays my salary!"

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Wednesday, Harper said: "Over the course of her storied career, Patti has always had an unshakable bond with the audience, and she takes their role as seriously as her own. She is also a fierce advocate for the entire theatrical workforce. We stand with Patti and support her efforts to keep our entire community — from patrons to ushers, cast to stage crew — safe and healthy so we can keep Broadway open."

Lupone — also a two-time Grammy winner — has maintained a Broadway career spanning decades, and her verbal ferocity has gotten her in hot water a time or two before.

Per the New York Post, LuPone was fired from the production of "Sunset Boulevard" by its creator Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1994 and eventually sued Lloyd Webber for $1 million.

She reportedly used the damages to build a swimming pool at her mansion in Connecticut and even named the leisure amenity "The Andrew Lloyd Webber Memorial Pool."

Furthermore, in the 2002 comedy "Noises Off," the outlet said LuPone nearly quit the show after reportedly not getting her way.

In 2009, she yelled at an attendee for taking photos during a performance of Stephen Sondheim’s acclaimed "Gypsy."

But it wasn’t until 2015 that LuPone took a phone away from a theatergoer who was texting during the "Shows for Days" production.

"We work hard on stage to create a world that is being totally destroyed by a few rude, self-absorbed and inconsiderate audience members who are controlled by their phones," LuPone explained to Playbill of the incident.

Fox News has reached out to a rep for LuPone for comment.