Britney Spears says she wishes she 'lived in another country': 'I'm disgusted with the system'

Britney Spears is giving fans an update amid changes in her 13-year-long conservatorship and says she's not happy living in America.

Since 2008, the 39-year-old singer's father Jamie had overseen her conservatorship until late September when judge Brenda Penny suspended him from his role after the star lobbed allegations of oppressive behavior against him.

Now, Spears has taken to Instagram to share her recent musings about her life alongside a photo of a Christmas tree, which seems to be set up in her home.

"I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake !!!" she began in the lengthy caption. "For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did !!!"

The star said she "worked so hard" and is "very happy" that her conservatorship situation is changing, but noted that "there's a lot of things that scare me!!!"

"The paps run through the trees and onto the road when I drive home and it's creepy !!!!" she explained. "And I have to drive by an elementary school … the kids are a big deal … but so am I !!!!! I don't like that they try to scare me and jump out like they do ... it's like they want me to do something crazy !!!"

She echoed that she's "fearful of doing something wrong" and said she "won’t be posting as much in a world where it's our liberty to be free."

The star then said she "started to experience" liberty when she was given the keys to her car just four months ago after 13 years.

"I haven't done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years !!!" Spears said before slamming the American justice system: "I'm disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country !!!"

The "Toxic" singer revealed the significance of the Christmas tree pictured in her post too. She's celebrating the holiday "way early" this year.

"I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea … and it’s no secret that I’ve been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on !!!" she continued. "Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview !!!"

Next came another significant reveal, as the star said that "in the meantime … I’m staying clear of the business."

Spears noted that showbiz is "is all I’ve ever known my whole life … which is why this is so very confusing for me !!!"

She concluded: "Anyway … God bless you all !!!"