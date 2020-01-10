Britney Spears' snake-skin print bikini shows off new yoga body: 'Can't wait for spring!'

Britney Spears has been working hard on her fitness and she doesn’t want to wait until swimsuit season to show off.

The 38-year-old star took to Instagram on Thursday to give fans a look at her fit frame in a snake-skin print bikini that hung low on her hips and gave viewers an eyeful of her toned tummy. In addition to the swimwear, the star wore makeup and a white choker with her hair draped down around her shoulders.

“Can’t wait for spring !!!” she captioned the two photos.

The image sparked some fans’ memories of the star’s 2001 MTV Video Music Awards performance in which she sang her hit “I’m a Slave 4 U” with a real-life snake draped around her shoulders. Although her latest snaps didn’t have any real animals in them, it did give the artist a chance to show off her body — which this year should benefit from a new yoga routine, one of her resolutions for 2020.

“In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga …. I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body,” Spears captioned a video last week showing herself working out in her yard while wearing a purple bikini and white tennis shoes.

She added: “I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!! Thank God for Mother Nature …. she’s really no joke …. she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside.”

The star also noted that she’s taken to running as well, in the hopes of making fitness more of a priority in her life in the new decade.

“PS I’m so cool with my tennis shoes and yoga,” she joked in the caption’s conclusion. “It’s the new thing you know.”