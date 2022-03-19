Britney Spears returns to Instagram 2 days after account disappeared

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britney Spears returned to Instagram two days after her account disappeared.

The pop icon made her big return on Friday with a carousel of images showing her standing in her home wearing a low-rise skirt, white crop top and heels.

The 40-year-old singer simply captioned the photo with a red rose emoji, declining to address what happened to her account just a couple days before.

"welcome back bestie," Spears was greeted in the comments section by one fan.

BRITNEY SPEARS’ INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT DISAPPEARS AGAIN

"WE MISSED YOU!!" another one of her followers wrote.

"Queen of returning unannounced," another said.

The post wasn't the only one marking her return, however. Spears also shared a video on Friday night of a stranger's TikTok, showing a woman touching her pregnant belly. "Mommy…get me out of here!!!!!!" Spears captioned the video.

The songstress has been open in recent months her desire to have children with fiancé Sam Asghari.

Another two posts from Friday show the star in the same skirt and white shirt getup. She called it her "clueless look."

A fourth video shared to her account just hours after rejoining the social media platform shows her swinging her hips from side to side.

BRITNEY SPEARS 'CURIOUS' ABOUT BRITTANY MURPHY'S 2009 DEATH IN HOME SHE SOLD TO HER

"As much FOOT WORK as I’ve had to do performing, I’m learning the art of doing !!!! Way less goes a long way … side to side .... YES ... sitting pretty is my philosophy !!!! Might be doing this for a VERY VERY LONG TIME … so if you don’t like it don’t f---ing follow me and don't forget KISS IT," Spears wrote.

The posts were unexpected as Spears made the clandestine move on Wednesday of deleting her Instagram account with no warning for going silent on social media. Fox News Digital confirmed Meta did not remove Spears' account.

In recent months, Spears has used her Instagram platform to speak openly about her conservatorship and to air her family’s dirty laundry, alleging a slew of supposed misdealing and ill behavior against her.

Fans have also come to frequently scroll past a number of risqué photos and videos from a liberated Spears that she has shared to her social media account.

Last month, she told her fans on Instagram that she would be leaving her famous Thousand Oaks, California, home many fans have come to know thanks to countless social media posts Spears has shared from within its walls.

"So this is the view from my room … It’s pretty spectacular," Spears wrote in an Instagram post at the time that saw a marvelous pink and blue sunset cascade over her luscious backyard. "I’ve lived in this house for seven years, and I’m in the process of buying a new home … It’s time for change!"

"I’ve been pretty modest about the home I live in now," she continued. "I know you guys have seen me dance in my living room … But honestly I have three living rooms. Maybe one day I’ll give you guys a tour, but until then here’s the pink sky!"

In September, Spears announced that she would be taking a social media break to revel in her engagement to longtime beau Sam Asghari but assured her fans via Twitter that she would "be back soon."

In addition to becoming engaged and scoring a conservatorship victory in the last year, Spears has also inked on the dotted line to pen a tell-all book in a landmark deal worth $15 million.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.