Britney Spears says she was 'feeling overwhelmed,' relieved stress by painting

Britney Spears is feeling artistic.

The 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share with her fans a snapshot of what she's been up to.

In a speedy time-lapse video, Spears could be seen painting some abstract art on a large sheet of white paper while wearing an oversized white T-shirt and blue sneakers.

"As you guys know there’s a lot of change going on in my life at the moment and today I was feeling overwhelmed so I went to Michael’s and got white paper and paint!!!" she wrote in the caption, referencing her intensifying conservatorship battle that saw several shifts during a hearing on Monday. (Michael's is a popular chain of arts and crafts stores.)

"I wanted to see color and this is me messing around!!!" Spears continued. "Ok so I’m not a professional painter but I certainly felt like I was!!!"

The "Toxic" singer said her artwork was an "expression" of how she's "feeling at the moment": "Rebellious… colorful…bright…bold …spontaneous…magical."

She added that she's "obviously" showing her "true colors."

"If you look closely you can see find a fish in there somewhere!!!" Spears concluded.

On Monday, the star's new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, came through on an early promise and filed a petition requesting that Spears' father, Jamie, be removed as her conservator. The singer and her lawyer suggested that accountant Jason Rubin fill the position.

The petition will be addressed in a hearing in late September.

Also during the hearing, all parties continued to work on an agreement to pay for Jodi Montgomery's security and agreed to cap the cost at $50,000, though they did not officially reach an agreement.

Vivian Thoreen, the attorney for Spears' father Jamie, who previously balked at the $50,000 request, said that as long as the singer consents, her client now approves of the number. The security costs will be re-evaluated in the September hearing.

