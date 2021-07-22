Britney Spears says she thinks about having a 'six pack' like Jennifer Lopez as she dances around in new post

Britney Spears is having some fun dancing around.

In a video shared to Instagram on Thursday, the 39-year-old pop singer is seen showing off her moves to "Pumped up Kicks." She wore a white sports bra and black shorts paired with brand new tennis shoes.

Spears included a lengthy caption where she touched on a number of things including her new tennis shoes, receiving advice and keeping dreams alive.

"So what do you guys do to keep your dreams alive ????" Spears began her post. "Just curious cause at this point I'm not sure it's a good idea to listen to advice from some people. Yesterday I realized all my tennis shoes were gone ... I like them because I dance three hours most days and my feet hurt so I put tennis shoes on so my feet feel nice ... well all of mine are old so I ordered four new pairs and they came in five weeks ago but they were all too big so I've been without them for a long time !!!!"

She continued: "So when I woke up yesterday and remembered I had none I pulled a Carrie Bradshaw and ordered a bunch of new shoes online !!!! My assistants HUMBLING APPROACH why don’t you just see what you can find in your closet DID NOT WORK ANYMORE ... I chose to BLOW and guess what ... my feet are soaring these days ... I'm not gonna stop buying tennis shoes and heels ever !!!!"

Spears also said she is not going to "settle" and "considering the other day I said I feel like I'm just getting here ... THAT'S AN UNDERSTATEMENT !!!!" she noted.

Additionally, Spears said being able to drive "alone" is a "different ballgame." "It's been a while since I drove alone and well let's just say it's a DIFFERENT BALLGAME cause I’m not sure this stadium is gonna be anywhere near America !!!!"

She then discussed her video clip. "Here is me dancing to PUMPED UP KICKS after cleaning my REAL living room with no Tic Toc but a real grandfather clock that has a hidden door you can hide in ... I know I'm a kid at heart !!!! After cleaning my cherry floors I did my own version of play and cleaned with my new PUMPED UP KICKS ... literally ... and look I'm flying !!!!"

"Maybe I'll just be nice and plant here and keep my dreams alive by thinking about visiting St. Tropez with @cher and eating ice cream," Spears concluded on Instagram. "She was one of my favorite singers as a kid and I loved to dress up as her ... and thinking about having a six pack like @jlo ... Lord she's so inspiring in her new video !!!! Again this is me with hope ... love ... and intention ... by the way I do intend on going to the ball after I clean my house."

Spears has been active on social media since her June 23 testimony where she expressed her desire to end her ongoing conservatorship. Her father, Jamie Spears, has controlled her finances through the conservatorship since 2009.

The star has been sharing photos and videos of herself with seemingly uncensored captions regarding the way she feels or thinks.

The "Baby… One More Time" singer, 39, was granted a motion last week that allowed her to handpick a new attorney after Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny approved the resignation of Sam Ingham, her court-appointed lawyer of 13 years, and signed off on his replacement -- Mathew Rosengart , a former federal prosecutor who was selected by Spears.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.