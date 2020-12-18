British model Demi Rose wows in ‘Matrix’-inspired swimsuit snap: ‘One of my favorite looks’

Demi Rose has entered the Matrix.

The British model, 25, went all out on Thursday when she shared a couple of revealing snaps to her Instagram from a recent photoshoot for Pretty Little Thing.

"Welcome to the Matrix..." Rose captioned a set of two photos which show her donning an all-black ensemble including a skin-tight deep-plunging bodysuit, which she left unzipped, as well as thigh-high crocodile skin boots and an oversized fur coat.

The Instagram model kept her hair pulled back in a ponytail, which draped over her left shoulder and fell to her waistline. She accented her look with 90’s-style black and gold shades.

She added in the photo caption that the two looks were her favorites from the image set.

"D--n that outfit looks fabulous on you," wrote one commenter, while another added, "Yes Demi! Killing it," followed by a number of hand-clapping emojis.

The social media influencer also referenced another flick when she channeled her inner Lara Croft sharing two more eye-popping snaps from the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania while she gave her strongest power pose donning a different black bodysuit, black ball cap and knee-high boots.

"Lara who?" she captioned the images, the first of which leaves nothing to the imagination as Rose shows off her backside.

"No one and I mean NO ONE WAS READY.. look at you!!," one commenter wrote underneath the post.

Since rising to social media fame, the model has also entered into partnerships with the likes of Fashion Nova and LoLo Creative. She also tried her hand at runway modeling as she wanted to push herself out of her "comfort zone."