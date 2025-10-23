'Britain's Got Talent' alum Susan Boyle debuts dramatic blonde transformation at star-studded awards show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Susan Boyle, who became an international sensation in 2009 when she shocked the judges with her powerful rendition of "I Dreamed a Dream" from "Les Misérables," showed off her new blonde locks on a red carpet this week.

The 64-year-old sported a bob with bangs while attending the Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday.

"What a wonderful evening at the Pride of Britain Awards! It was such an honour to celebrate so many truly inspiring people," Boyle wrote on her Instagram. "Everyone looked absolutely fabulous, and it was lovely to catch up with some familiar faces, including the brilliant Anne Hegerty (I’m a huge fan of The Chase)!"

She added, "A night full of pride, joy and admiration for some incredible heroes."

The star also included multiple photos of herself on the red carpet.

Her Instagram post was flooded with praise for her new look.

"Looking absolutely gorgeous… and such a beautiful outfit," one person wrote, while another added, "U look fantastic, Susan."

A third follower called her "beautiful," adding, "Your hair it really suits you xx."

Boyle’s outfit was equally as glamorous as her new hairdo.

She wore a black-and-white floral-patterned long-sleeve dress, pairing it with a faux-fur black wrap, shoes, clutch, and pearls.

Boyle returned to social media in April after a two-year hiatus, saying she was working on some new projects.

In 2023, she joined the West End cast of "Les Misérables," telling them that she had suffered a stroke the year before.

"It’s extra special for me, actually, because last April there, I suffered a minor stroke," she said after her performance, according to the Huffington Post. "And I fought like crazy to get back on stage, and I have done it."

In April, Boyle, who is from a small Scottish town, reflected on how far she had come since her viral performance on Britain’s Got Talent, which took place when she was unemployed.

"16 years ago today, my @bgt audition first aired on UK TV, and my life changed forever!" she wrote along with a video of her performance. "I stepped out onto that stage with absolutely nothing except my dream. That was all I had back then. I was an unknown woman from Scotland, and thanks to all of you, I’m known around the world. Here’s to ALWAYS chasing your dreams!"