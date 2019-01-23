Bret Baier returns to ‘Special Report’ after Montana accident; family out of hospital

One day after he and his family were involved in a serious auto accident in Montana, Bret Baier was back hosting Fox News’ “Special Report” on Tuesday night.

“Thank you again to everyone for the support and prayers,” Baier said at the close of the show. “Amy and I are very grateful.”

Earlier Tuesday, Baier released a statement explaining that he and his family were driving to the airport in icy conditions when their vehicle flipped over. Baier, 48, his wife, Amy, and their young sons, Paul and Daniel, were taken to a hospital but have since been released.

On Monday, Baier had tweeted: "Don’t take anything for granted - every day is a blessing - and family is everything. It’s always good to remind yourself of that - before something does it for you."

Baier said a passing motorist, named Zach, stopped to help the family before first responders arrived. The anchor noted the importance of always wearing a seat belt and said the family left the hospital "banged up, but alive."

Many people learned about the accident from late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert, who had booked Baier as a guest for Tuesday night’s show.

“We just found out that he and his family were in a car accident in Montana,” Colbert said, telling the audience that Baier and his family were going to recover.

The "Fox & Friends" anchors passed along their well wishes to the Baier family Tuesday morning.

"We love you and Amy and the boys," Ainsley Earhardt said. "Godspeed and get well soon. We're so grateful that everything is OK."

Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this story.