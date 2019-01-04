Fox News’ Bret Baier celebrates 10 years anchoring ‘Special Report’

Bret Baier celebrates his 10-year anniversary as host of Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” this week and everyone from late-night comedians to the newsman’s colleagues have congratulated him for reaching the milestone.

The “Special Report” torch was passed from original host Brit Hume to Baier a decade ago and the result has been overwhelmingly positive. The straight-news “Special Report” averaged 2.3 million viewers in 2018, the No. 6 program in all of cable news including primetime, according to Nielsen Media Research.

In fact, “Special Report” averaged more viewers than anything on CNN, finishing behind only Fox News’ “Hannity,” Tucker Carlson Tonight,” The Ingraham Angle,” The Five” and MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” to finish as the most-watched non-opinion program in cable news.

Among Baier’s 6 p.m. ET competition, “Special Report” finished with a 156 percent advantage in total viewers over CNN’s “Situation Room” and a 56 percent advantage over MSNBC’s “The Beat w/ Ari Melber.”

Baier is not only well received by viewers, but he’s also beloved by his peers -- resulting in a plethora of congratulatory messages from colleagues, rivals, comedians and The Golden Bear.

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus and his wife, Barbara, acknowledged the 10-year milestone and thanked the “Special Report” anchor for the memories and his friendship:

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel congratulated Baier on his 10-year anniversary:

CBS News’ Norah O'Donnell also had a special message for Baier:

Fox News colleagues Sean Hannity and Shannon Bream applauded Baier for 10 years on the job:

Stars of “The Five” commemorated Baier’s milestone anchoring the show that follows it in the Fox News lineup:

Meanwhile, Baier recently celebrated with hip-hop pioneers The Sugarhill Gang: