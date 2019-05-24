'Brady Bunch' cast reunites after HGTV completes renovation on iconic house: See the pic

"The Brady Bunch" house renovation is officially complete and move-in ready.

HGTV announced its plans to completely restore the beloved home (used for the show's exterior shots) located in Studio City, Calif., last November. Designers and "Property Brothers" stars Drew and Jonathan Scott have been hard at work recreating the house's interior and exterior to its former 1970's glory.

The Scotts also had help from the original cast of "The Brady Bunch," including Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy).

According to HGTV, the Brady siblings gathered back at the home this week to film the big reveal which will be part of the upcoming special, "A Very Brady Renovation," about the renovation process.

The special is set to premiere in September.

When the Brady kids appeared on the "Today" show in April, McCormick said, "This whole show is filled with so much love, the crew, everybody behind it — it’s a work of love."

“One of the nice things about the show will be the sentimentality of it, the nostalgia,” Williams added. “Because when we’re going in the rooms, we’re reflecting on what happened and the scenes that we played.”

Each cast member was assigned a specific room to remodel and tried his/her hardest to get every little detail right.

“They’re very specific about what goes into the house, they are trying to make it look exactly like the set, down to the wallpaper,” Plumb said. “From the outside, the house looks completely the same.”

At the Discovery Upfront in April, the Drew brothers asked fans for help with the decorating process because finding authentic '70s furniture and decor items was tougher than they originally anticipated.

They admitted they even went to a neighbors house and took a palm tree of the yard because it was the exact one from the sitcom.