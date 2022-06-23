Brad Pitt’s cover for GQ sends social media into a frenzy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brad Pitt’s cover shoot for GQ’s August edition has sent social media into a frenzy.

On Wednesday, the magazine released a first look at Pitt on the cover. The movie star is lying down surrounded by dark flowers with a blank stare on his face. Pitt talked to the magazine to promote his latest project, "Bullet Train," which releases in August.

Following the release, many Twitter users took to the platform to share their opinion.

Many of the comments seen on Twitter have compared the shot of Pitt to a corpse. Several users have called the image a wax figure of Pitt.

"Brad Pitt looks like a wax figure on that cover of GQ," wrote one person.

BRAD PITT SAYS HE'S ON HIS ‘LAST LEG’ OF ACTING CAREER

"Whoever picked that cover for brad pitt’s GQ issue is getting fireddddd," another user shared.

"Brad looks like an actual corpse on the cover of GQ," wrote one person.

Another Twitter user referenced Pitt’s estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, in a tweet. "Somebody at GQ magazine hates Brad Pitt. That cover screams ‘justice for Angelina!’"

A representative for GQ did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The photographer behind the shoot, Elizaveta Porodina, took to Instagram to share the "surreal" feeling it was to shoot Pitt.

BRAD PITT ACCUSES ANGELINA JOLIE OF INTENTIONALLY HARMING HIM BY SELLING CHATEAU MIRAVAL TO RUSSIAN OLIGARCH

"A really surreal feeling to see a face that you have known so well throughout your whole life, reflected in the images of your own making," she wrote.

"It’s an even more surreal feeling to have Brad Pitt collaborating on your vision, going full in on any challenge with charm and humour, understanding the images to the core so quickly — and adding something of his own, something special — that would further enrich the story."

In his interview with the outlet, Pitt, 58, hinted to his upcoming retirement from Hollywood and considers himself on his "last leg" in his career.

"I consider myself on my last leg," Pitt told the outlet before adding, "this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Pitt began acting at the age of 22 after he left the University of Missouri just before receiving his degree in journalism. The actor had planned to pursue a career as an art director, but ended up landing roles in "Another World" and "Growing Pains" after taking acting classes.

Pitt would go on to land roles in "Thelma & Louise," "Moneyball" and "Mr. & Mrs. Smith."

Creating things and making things is something that Pitt has always enjoyed doing.

"I’m one of those creatures that speaks through art," Pitt told the outlet. "I just want to always make. If I’m not making, I’m dying in some way."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the actor enters the last stretch of his career, Pitt remains embroiled in a divorce battle from his estranged wife. Pitt and Jolie were married for two years before the actress filed for divorce in 2016, effectively ending their 12-year relationship.

Pitt's latest project, "Bullet Train," hits theaters on Aug. 5.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.