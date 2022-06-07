Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of intentionally harming him by selling Château Miraval to Russian oligarch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brad Pitt is prepared to take Angelina Jolie to court, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Pitt, 58, accused Jolie, 47, of intentionally seeking to "inflict harm" on him by selling her interest in the former couple's vineyard, Château Miraval. The "Moneyball" actor claimed Jolie sold her interest in the vineyard without his consent, something they had previously agreed was a requirement.

Jolie attempted to sell her interest to Tenute del Mondo in October, according to court documents filed Friday by Pitt in the Los Angeles Superior Court. The company is "indirectly owned and controlled by Yuri Shefler, the Russian billionaire who controls the Stoli Group."

"Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt's contractual rights," the court document said.

The actor is specifically suing Jolie for breach of implied-in-fact contract; breach of quasi-contract, pleaded in the alternative; breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing; abuse of rights under Article 6-1 of the Luxembourg Civil Code; tortious interference with contractual relations; tortious interference with prospective business relations; and constructive trust.

He is seeking damages "in an amount to be proven at trial" and has requested Jolie's sale be declared "null and void."

Pitt went on to accuse the company Jolie sold to of launching a "hostile takeover" of Miraval.

"Since claiming to acquire Jolie’s interest in Miraval, Shefler has launched a hostile takeover of the wine business, destabilizing Miraval’s operations and seeking access to Miraval’s confidential and proprietary information for the benefit of his competing enterprise," the court documents claimed.

"At the same time, Miraval’s association with Shefler – who has gained notoriety through cutthroat business tactics and dubious professional associations – jeopardizes the reputation of the brand Pitt so carefully built. All of this is the direct result of Jolie’s unlawful and tortious conduct. In violation of the parties’ agreement, Jolie has sought to force Pitt into partnership with a stranger, and worse yet, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions."

Representatives for both parties did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Pitt and Jolie were married for two years before the actress filed for divorce in 2016, effectively ending their 12-year relationship. The two became legally single in 2019.

The two bought a controlling stake in Château Miraval in 2008 and spent time at the home throughout their relationship.

The former couple shares six kids: Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.