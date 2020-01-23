Brad Pitt has 'apologized' to Jennifer Aniston for past relationship issues: report

Brad Pitt has taken ownership of issues he believes he caused in his past relationship to Jennifer Aniston, according to a new report.

The former duo, who sent the Internet into a frenzy on Sunday during their touchy-feely red-carpet reunion at the Screen Actors Guild awards, has discussed the fallout of their past relationship and reconciled their differences, Entertainment Tonight said.

A source close to the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor, 56, told the outlet that Pitt is "completely sober" now and has entered a "different place" than the one he was in when he was married to the "Morning Show" actress.

"Brad is truly an introspective guy and has worked hard on himself," the insider told the outlet. "He has apologized to her for many things he felt were his issues in their relationship. He truly takes ownership for his mistakes and that has changed their relationship with each other today."

The source added that the exes have "moved on" from the past.

A second source told the outlet that Pitt and Aniston's relationship has matured since their respective divorces from Angelina Jolie and Justin Theroux.

Pitt married Jolie in 2014 and the mother of six filed for divorce two years later. Meanwhile, Aniston tied the knot with Theroux in 2015 and announced their separation in February 2018.

Aniston, 50, and Pitt originally met each other in 1998 while Aniston was starring as Rachel on what would become the iconic sitcom, "Friends." The pair were set up by their agents, and Aniston told Diane Sawyer in a 2004 interview that her first encounter with Pitt was “very easy” and “very fun.”

The former duo made their red carpet debut in September 1999 at the Emmys before getting engaged two months later. They tied the knot in July 2000 in a Malibu, Calif. ceremony and were joined by several of their A-list pals, including Cameron Diaz, Salma Hayek and Aniston's "Friends" co-stars. They divorced in 2005.