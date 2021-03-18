Angelina Jolie claims she has 'proof' of Brad Pitt's alleged domestic violence in court

Angelina Jolie is willing to show proof of Brad Pitt's alleged domestic violence in their ongoing divorce case, according to a new court filing.

The "Maleficent" actress reportedly filed a court document on Friday, March 12 stating that she and her children are willing to provide "proof and authority in support" of her abuse claims against Pitt.

The filing specifies that Jolie has agreed to provide testimony, as well as "testimony of minor children," according to reports.

Jolie, 45, and Pitt, 57, share six kids: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

A source familiar with the case tells Fox News this is "just another case of Angelina changing the narrative when it suits her," adding that it's "important" to note Pitt was cleared of allegations of child abuse by the FBI and the Department of Child and Family Services back in 2016 following an alleged fight that occurred between Pitt and Maddox on a plane.

"When they first divorced in the fall of 2016 [Angelina] made similar allegations which were reported to the authorities and thoroughly investigated before no action was taken," the source said.

Reps for Jolie and Pitt did not immediately answer Fox News' requests for comment.

Back in 2017, Pitt spoke about the investigation with GQ Style.

"I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called," he said. "And you know, after that, we've been able to work together to sort this out. We're both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, 'No one wins in court -- it's just a matter of who gets hurt worse.' And it seems to be true."

Meanwhile, Jolie spoke to British Vogue earlier this year about her life at home with the kids and admitted the "past few years have been pretty hard."

"I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body," Jolie said.

The former couple have been locked in a divorce battle since 2016 when it was officially revealed that they were calling it quits after roughly 10 years together and two years of marriage.