This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon take major step in relationship, planning future together: report

The actor and jewelry designer have hit relationship milestone after three years of dating, sources say

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon have reportedly hit a new relationship milestone after three years together. 

The 61-year-old actor and the 32-year-old jewelry designer are "fully living together," according to a source who spoke with People magazine in a report published Friday. 

"Brad is really including Ines in all his travel plans, and when they are home, they just relax together," the insider said. "They are really making their home into a home."

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon smile and pose together on the red carpt at the F1 premiere.

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon have taken a major step in their relationship.  (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Another source told the outlet that the couple are "going really strong" and planning for the future.

BRAD PITT, INES DE RAMON SPOTTED ON DOUBLE DATE WITH BRADLEY COOPER, GIGI HADID

"They are happier than ever," the insider said.

"He's so happy and in love," the source added of Pitt. 

When reached by Fox News Digital for comment, Pitt's representative didn't confirm or deny People's report. 

Ines de Ramon, Brad Pitt

A source told People magazine that they are "fully living together" and planning for the future.  (Getty Images)

According to People, the couple moved into a new house after Pitt sold his previous Los Angeles residence. The Real Deal reported that Pitt closed on an off-market deal in September after buying the Los Feliz property for $5.5 million in 2023. 

Pitt's former home was burglarized in June while the actor was away on the promotional tour for his film "F1: The Movie." Pitt purchased a $12 million Hollywood Hills home in August. 

Pitt and de Ramon began dating in 2022 after Pitt's divorce from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Jolie, who share six children, were declared legally single in 2019.

De Ramon was previously married to "Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley, 43. The two married in 2019 but announced their separation in September 2022. "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago," a representative told People at the time.  

The former couple, who do not share any children together, finalized their divorce in March 2024. 

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon at the Venice Film Festival premiere of "Wolfs"

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival premiere of "Wolfs." (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Lexus)

De Ramon often joined Pitt on his press tour for "F1: The Movie" and the two marked their first public appearance at the 2024 British Grand Prix, a Formula 1 race. 

In a May interview with GQ, Pitt laughed off a question about whether he and de Ramon deliberately decided to make their first joint appearance at an F1 event as a strategic move to promote the actor's movie. 

"No, dude, it’s not that calculated," Pitt said with a laugh. "If you’re living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve."

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt attend a movie premiere together

de Ramon and Pitt began dating in 2022.  (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The couple made their red carpet debut during the Venice Film Festival in September 2024 when they attended the premiere of Pitt's movie "Wolfs," in which he co-starred with George Clooney. While on the red carpet, the pair posed for photos with Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney. 

In June, Pitt made rare comments about his relationship with de Ramon while the couple enjoyed a date night at the London premiere for the actor's film "F1: The Movie."

As Pitt stepped out on the red carpet, a reporter asked him how it felt to have his girlfriend’s support. Pitt replied to Access Hollywood with a big smile, "Well sure, of course – you know, it takes two."

According to People magazine, de Ramon was a major source of support for Pitt as he was grieving the loss of his mother Jane Etta Pittt, who died at the age of 84 in August. 

"She wants to be there for him and Brad is very much letting her be that person," the insider told the outlet at the time. 

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

