Brad Pitt recalls smoking a joint with ‘Fight Club’ co-star Edward Norton ahead of film’s 1999 premiere

Brad Pitt is taking a trip down memory lane.

The 56-year-old actor recently spoke on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast where he recounted a story about him and his "Fight Club" co-star, Edward Norton, at the movie's premiere during the Venice Film Festival in 1999.

“For some reason we thought it would be a good idea to smoke a joint before,” Pitt revealed (via People magazine).

'FIGHT CLUB': 7 THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT THE FILM

Pitt, who was 35 at the time, said that during the screening the actors were seated next to the festival's director, and when the provocative movie's lines didn't hit, the stars couldn't help but let out a laugh.

“The movie starts, first joke comes up, and it’s crickets; it’s dead silence," Pitt recalled of the David Fincher-directed flick. "Another joke, and it’s just dead silent. … This thing is just not translating at all. The more it happened, the funnier it got to Edward and I. So we just start laughing.

“We’re the a—holes in the back laughing at our own jokes. The only ones laughing," said Pitt.

At one point during the screening, a displeased audience member left, which was funny to Norton and Pitt, with the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star saying the pair "had a good time."

BRAD PITT SAYS BRADLEY COOPER ENCOURAGED HIM TO GET SOBER

“At some point it gets to Helena Bonham Carter’s line when she says, ‘I haven’t been f—ed like that since grade school,’ and I watched the festival guy who had been squirming the whole time get up and leave,” remembered Pitt. “He doesn’t say a word, he just gets up and leaves, which makes us laugh even more.”

The poor reception the movie initially received was a surprise to Pitt, according to People.

“The movie ended, the lights flick on, I look at people,” said Pitt. “They just slowly get up from their seats and no one is talking and they kind of disappear from the screening.”

BRAD PITT SAYS HE TURNED TO MARIJUANA, HIDING FROM PUBLIC AMID IMMENSE FAME IN 1990S

He continued: “I remember looking at Fincher and being like, ‘Oh my God, what the f— did we do? What happened?’ I thought that s— was great.”

Pitt has previously admitted that the pressures of his immense fame in the 1990s caused him to turn to marijuana and seclusion in order to cope.

In an in-depth interview with The New York Times Magazine, Pitt, who rose to fame with other hit films such as “Interview with the Vampire" and "Seven” throughout the decade, said that he spent a good portion of the '90s sequestered in private because he didn’t know how to react to the public interest in his every move and decision.

BRAD PITT SAYS HE'S NOT ALWAYS LAID BACK: 'I LOSE IT AT TIMES'

“I spent most of the ‘90s hiding out and smoking pot,” he told the outlet. “I was too uncomfortable with all the attention.”

However, Pitt said by the early 2000s he realized that he was “imprisoning” himself” with his lifestyle of avoidance. “Now I go out and live life, and generally people are pretty cool,” he explained.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report