Brad Paisley says Ellen DeGeneres ‘changed TV’: ‘I remember the buzz’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brad Paisley was Thursday’s guest on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" where he shared that Ellen DeGeneres changed daytime television.

At the beginning of Thursday’s episode, Ellen pointed out that the Grammy-Award winning artist was one of the first guests she had during the first season on the show. Paisley went on to say how the comedian "changed TV" and that he was honored to be back for her final season.

"This is great to have you here to say goodbye because you started here on the first season with us," DeGeneres said.

Paisley, 49, mentioned how he was scared the TV host was going to "make him dance" back when he was first on the show in 2004.

BRAD PAISLEY AND KIMBERLY WILLIAMS-PAISLEY TALK KEY TO THEIR 18-YEAR MARRIAGE

"I remember the buzz," Paisley began. "She changedT V, folks, she really did. It was the most fun thing you could do in the daytime."

The episode took a comedic turn when Paisley revealed the gift he gave his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, for their 19th wedding anniversary.

The country music star shared that he got his wife a stool that is supposed to look like a large piece of corn.

"It’s such a great anniversary gift for anyone thinking of doing that," Paisley said to DeGeneres.

"Anyone wanting to end the marriage," she jokingly responded to Paisley, to which he replied, "I’ve been trying."

Paisley married the actress in 2003. Paisley met his now-wife in 2001 when he asked her to be in the music video for his song "I'm Gonna Miss Her" but admitted he was first interested in Kimberly when he saw her in the 1991 film "Father of the Bride."

The couple share two children together: sons William, 15, and Jasper, 13.

During the episode, Paisley shared that his oldest son, William, is old enough to get his drivers permit, but he’s not in a rush to learn how to drive.

"I think he’s a little scared of it, which is fine," Paisley explained. "I am too."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Whiskey Lullaby" singer then detailed his first encounter with driving, when he drove some friends to the movie theater days after passing the driving test. He recalled his parents being "super calm" about it, but later found out they followed him all the way to the theater to make sure he drove safely.

"I came home, and they were out of breath leaning on the kitchen counter going, ‘How was the movie?’ And they had just barely beaten me home," Paisley said.

DeGeneres shared that she would have done the same thing and probably would have followed her children until they were 30.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The talk show host announced that her show was coming to an end in May 2021. "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is currently on its 19th season, and the host will say her final goodbye on May 26.