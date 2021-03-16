Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams celebrate 18 years of marriage: 'Tears of joy... right?'

Country crooner Brad Paisley and actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley are celebrating nearly two decades of marriage.

The "Who Needs Pictures" singer, 48, and "Father of the Bride" actress, 49, tied the knot in 2003 and celebrated their 18th anniversary on Monday with some rather contrasting Instagram posts.

"18 years I’ve been married to this man!! I can’t believe all that’s happened and all that we’ve done in that time," Williams-Paisley, who opted for a more heartfelt approach, prefaced the post.

"Thank you for this adventure. I love you @bradpaisley," she added along with several heart emojis.

The post features a selfie of the couple smiling.

Paisley, on the other hand, opted for a more humorous approach for his anniversary post.

"Happy anniversary @kimberlywilliamspaisley ! Tears of joy... right?" the singer wrote in a tongue-in-cheek manner, attaching a picture of a hysterical Williams crying for unknown reasons.

The couple shares two sons.

In September, the husband-and-wife teamed up to fight hunger in America through their Million Dollar Meal initiative.

"We’re just rallying to feed people," Paisley said in a recent interview.

"So many of us feel helpless during this time," Williams added. "It just feels like there’s one disaster after another. One challenging situation after another. But it’s been really wonderful for both of us to have this outlet that was coming into fruition. We can’t solve all the problems. But to tackle this issue, it’s been really empowering."

The couple’s initiative came after they opened their free grocery store called The Store in May to help needy families. The idea for their store, which is located in Nashville, originated after the couple volunteered their kids' service at a similar store in Santa Barbara, Calif.

